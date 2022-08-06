A retired senior Oxford academic is in a ‘life-threatening’ condition in hospital after being hit by a van on Thursday near where she had campaigned for a safe crossing.

dr. Shirley Pike, 89, was walking when she was hit by a Transit van around 7:45pm on Woodstock Road in Oxford and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Pike was transported to the city’s John Radcliffe Hospital, where she is being treated.

Justin Pike, the son of Dr. Pike, told the… Oxford Post that his mother had broken her pelvis and several ribs and suffered a damaged liver.

She also has a brain hemorrhage and doctors are concerned about the damage to her lungs.

A nurse who happened to be nearby initially had to perform CPR at the crash site.

dr. Shirley Pike suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Ford Transit van on Thursday night

dr. Pike and residents of Charles Ponsonby House had written a letter to Oxfordshire County Council in the past asking for better road safety in the area.

A 45-year-old bus driver from Thatcham, Berkshire, was arrested today and is being questioned by police after the collision.

Police said officers investigating the incident had arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while unfit for alcohol or drugs and causing a serious jury trial for dangerous driving.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman called on any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

Thames Valley Police said: ‘Around 7.45pm on Thursday, a gray Ford Transit van and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on Woodstock Road near the junction with Osberton Road.

The collision occurred on Woodstock Road near the intersection with Osberton Road, near where Pike had campaigned for safe crossings.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains in life-threatening condition.”

Police Officer Julia Stroud, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Bicester Police Station, said: “We would like to ask anyone who has dashcams and who was in the area around the time of this incident to check any footage in case it could help with our research.’

Thames Valley police said the 45-year-old has been released in connection with the incident.