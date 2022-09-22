Oxford Uni scientist who complained about professor plagiarising work loses unfair dismissal claim

An Oxford University academic who claimed to have been forced out of office after complaining that an eminent professor was plagiarizing his work has lost his unjustified dismissal claim.

Senior scientist Amin Moghaddam said the professor who ran the lab he worked in committed “author misconduct” in a “calculated approach to steal my ideas and work,” a tribunal heard.

When he complained to the head of the pathology department, he said he was told he was lucky because, in Sir Isaac Newton’s words, he “stood on the shoulder of giants.”

dr. Moghaddam claimed that he had not been “received the credit he deserved” and that his path to a better position within the lab had not been “well supported.”

He said he had been treated “unfairly” for several years and that the lab he worked in “privileged” white students as report authors.

His employment ended in March 2019 after he failed to secure more funding – after his relationship with boss Professor Quentin Sattentau soured over his plagiarism allegations.

dr. Moghaddam then sued the University of Oxford in an employment tribunal, claiming unfair dismissal, discrimination based on race and disability and whistleblowing.

dr. However, Moghaddam has now lost his legal battle and saw all his claims dismissed. The tribunal concluded that his contract had not been renewed because there was no money for it and he had not been treated unfairly.

The tribunal, held in Reading, Berks, heard that Dr Moghaddam, a native of Iran, worked at the university from May 2003 to the end of March 2019 as a senior postdoctoral scientist under Prof. Sattentau.

Prof Sattentau, who has spent two decades at the University of Oxford, is a professor of immunology and a leading researcher in advancing the understanding of HIV pathogenesis and vaccine design.

dr. Moghaddam was employed during his time at the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology on a number of fixed-term contracts of varying duration.

The tribunal heard that in 2015, led by Prof. Sattentau, a successful research grant was funded, extending Dr Moghaddam’s contract until March 31, 2019.

From September 2018, however, he complained about the professor’s ‘scientific misconduct’, the committee heard.

In 2014, Dr. Moghaddam published an article on peanut allergy in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology – but he complained that Prof Sattentau called himself the senior author of the acclaimed study.

The tribunal heard that he then charged the professor with “violation of academic authorship guidelines.”

dr. Moghaddam wanted more independence and to be seen as an independent investigator, but was told he couldn’t do that as part of another Principle Investigator’s (PI) team.

When Dr. As Moghaddam approached the final year of his contract in February 2018, he proposed to Prof Sattentau a grant application, but was told it was the department’s policy for the PI (Prof Sattentau) to direct the applications.

Following this, in March 2018, Prof Sattentau presented a ‘preliminary outline’ of the application to a Wellcome Trust grant panel using Dr Moghaddam’s research.

dr. Moghaddam said this happened without his permission – but Prof Sattentau explained to the tribunal that he proceeded without consulting Dr. Moghammad because he wanted to move forward ‘as soon as possible’ to have the best chance of winning the funding.

Prof Sattentau also told the tribunal that he did not consider it necessary to consult him as it was “just a preliminary discussion” to see if the trust would be “interested” in funding the investigation.

In April 2018, Prof Sattentau sent Dr. Moghaddam sent an email outlining the need for a paper that year. However, he told the tribunal that he would not have wanted to use his research unless he shared the authorship.

Prof Sattentau told Dr. Moghaddam that the authorship of papers is a “sensitive issue that requires careful consideration” and that it was “very difficult to commit to authorship before a paper was drafted.”

dr. Moghaddam told the tribunal that he felt “very depressed and pessimistic” at the time.

He said he felt “threatened” by Prof. Sattentau’s email stressing the need to produce a paper or else he could not guarantee the “security” of his funding – and thus his employment.

However, the tribunal found that Prof Sattentau’s e-mail had simply set out “in what he believed to be the facts” that without paper funding would not come, and he was concerned about Dr. Moghaddam.

The tribunal rejected Mr Moghaddam’s claims that this posed a threat to his job security and instead ruled that Prof Sattentau’s application to the Wellcome Trust was ‘supportive’.

In late 2018, the tribunal described the couple’s relationship as “quickly unraveled” after disagreements over the funding application.

The tribunal heard that Dr Moghaddam wrote a letter in October 2018 complaining about “systematic appropriation of his scientific output and lawful authorship” of research he had done.

In a meeting with department head Professor Matthew Freeman, Dr. Moghaddam told the tribunal that he had been ‘belittled’ and Prof Freeman told him ‘if he could see further it was because he stood on the shoulders of giants’.

However, the tribunal accepted Prof. Freeman’s explanation that he used the phrase “common among scientists” in connection with Dr. Moghaddam attempting to work further with Prof. Sattentau.

The tribunal also accepted that Prof Freeman asking ‘why are you still here’ related to Dr Moghaddam who worked at the Dunn School – ‘encouraging’ him to apply for a faculty position elsewhere if he wanted a career as an independent researcher to have .

dr. Moghaddam told the tribunal there was a “striking trend” at the Dunn School that favored white students as authors in Professor Sattentau’s lab.

Labor Judge Andrew Gumbiti-Zimuto said: ‘Dr Moghaddam’s complaint against Prof Sattentau on academic matters illustrates the known rift in their relationship.

“In the context of this collapse, neither Mr Moghaddam nor Prof Sattentau were able to work together to find ways to obtain funding to continue Dr Moghaddam’s work. Without funding, there was no way to continue his work.

‘The dispute resulted in Dr Moghaddam and Prof Sattentau not being able to work together to agree on the submission of grant applications, the lack of which would have a deadly effect on his employment.

‘The lack of cooperation between them arose because they could not agree on the creation of a publication, without which Prof. Sattentau believed there was no real chance of a successful application for a grant.’

The tribunal did not accept Dr Moghaddam’s claim that his career progression had been blocked by his senior figures within the school.

They also concluded that the breakdown of the relationship led Dr Moghaddam to “reinterpret” the events so that he thought Prof. Sattentau’s motive was of an “evil” nature when “none existed.”

His claim for dismissal on grounds of race was dismissed because he was “treated no less favorably.” All other claims, including unfair dismissal and prejudice to whistleblowers, were also dismissed.