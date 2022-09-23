Oxford comma-hating Therese Coffey uses… Oxford comma

<!–

Last week, she ordered officials to stop using the Oxford comma.

Yet Therese Coffey has now been caught using the supposedly forbidden grammar itself.

Sharp-eyed Twitter users, who saw the newly appointed health minister’s own goal, called it “extremely embarrassing.”

One GP wondered if it was “grammatical inconsistency or high-level trolling.”

Dr Coffey’s blunder was made in a ministerial foreword to her NHS rescue plan, in which she pledged not to ‘paper’ the ‘immense challenges’ facing the health service.

Dr Coffey’s ban on the Oxford comma came out last week. Her office emailed Ministry of Health and Social Care staff a list of instructions detailing the karaoke-loving MP’s ‘work preferences’.

Billy Palmer, policy commentator at the Nuffield Trust think tank, emphasized Dr. Coffey’s use of the comma.

He wrote: ‘It would be extremely embarrassing if there were an Oxford comma in the Foreign Secretary’s foreword.

“But of course that wouldn’t happen. Would it?’

dr. David Coleman, a GP in Doncaster, said: ‘kudos to Therese Coffey for dropping an Oxford comma in her foreword to ‘Our plan for patients’.

“Grammatic inconsistency or high-level trolling?”

What IS an Oxford Comma? An Oxford comma is used after the penultimate item in a list, before the words ‘and’ or ‘or’. The name is derived from the usage traditionally required by the Oxford University Press. But in UK English it is generally considered unnecessary, except when lists contain pairs, such as ‘red and white, and green and blue’. The use of Oxford commas is a divisive problem in the US, with the Chicago Manual of Style being pro-Oxford comma, while the Associated Press Stylebook being against it.

It also included a ban on the use of technical jargon and urged employees to “be positive.”

Recipients of the email called it “extremely patronizing.”

It was sent amid the looming threat of job cuts, with the government bent on eradicating bureaucracy and saving millions of taxpayers’ money.

Jacob Rees-Mogg sent a similar style guide to Dr Coffey when he was given the role of Leader of the House of Commons in Boris Johnson’s government.

Staff were urged not to use the Oxford comma in guidelines sent in 2019.

Meanwhile, forbidden words and phrases include: very, because of, unacceptable, right, yourself, fate, got, speculate, meet, ascertain, and disappoint.