Oxenfree is now available as a Netflix game

Ox free. | Image: Netflix

Yet another beloved indie game is now available on Netflix. At today’s Tudum event, Netflix announced that the supernatural thriller Ox free, which first launched in 2016, is now playable through its fledgling games service. The Netflix version of Ox free is available as a free download to Netflix subscribers on both iOS and Android, and offers subtitle support for over 30 languages.

Netflix is ​​steadily adding excellent games like in the breach, For your eyesand Lucky Luna to its mobile gaming offering, but Ox free is especially noteworthy because Netflix acquired its developer Night School Studio last year. Ox free also feels like a good match for Netflix, with its focus on storytelling and an atmosphere that will appeal Weird stuff fans. A sequel is also in the works.

Elsewhere, Netflix has announced two games launching on September 27: Spongebob: Go cook and Desta: the memories betweenwhich was developed by Monument Valley studio Ustwo. Other games listed as “coming soon” include a mobile version of the critically acclaimed Kentucky Route Zero and a baking game based on the Netflix series Success.

Netflix started gaming late last year, though early reports suggest it hasn’t caught on with the majority of subscribers yet.