Owners failed to treat skin disease in their pets, so they made their dog go bald.

An abused pup looked “more like a seal” than a dog after going bald when his owners failed to treat his skin condition.

The malnourished Staffordshire bull terrier, named Pearl, was just four months old when RSPCA staff discovered her in a home in April this year.

Inspector Rowena Proctor noticed the pup in disrepair at the property’s driveway in Newcastle.

But since then, Pearl has made an “absolutely amazing” recovery and is enjoying a “healthy and happy” life while she waits to be adopted.

Ms Proctor said: ‘The transformation she has undergone is absolutely incredible.

“She looked more like a seal than a pup when I rescued her, now she looks exactly as you would expect and is so healthy and happy.”

“She is full of energy and life and is very excitable and also very affectionate.

“I am very excited to see what it looks like now thanks to the dedicated staff at the RSPCA center.”

He was tipped off by a member of the public about Pearl’s condition, similar to the RSPCA’s rescue of a dog after footage surfaced after he was dragged behind a scooter in Birmingham last month.

Mrs Proctor took Pearl for emergency veterinary treatment after her owners agreed to let her go.

And a vet discovered that he was very underweight and had a terrible skin disease that caused hair loss and constant irritation.

He was given medication and a special diet and, within just two weeks, the pup was on his way to recovery at Felledge Animal Centre, Chester-le-Street, County Durham.

Now all her hair has grown back and she has gained weight, she is a picture of health and very soon she will be looking for her forever home.

Ms Proctor said: “She will be available to relocate with Felledge soon once she has finished her medication and had a little more training.”

Many puppies that have been turned over to animal shelters and charities are available for adoption, including 57 puppies that were meant to be sniffer dogs but were abandoned by a security company.

However, the RSCPA has seen a 13 per cent increase in neglect incidents recently as the cost of living crisis puts more pressure on families.

Many Tears Animal Rescue, which typically rehoms around 2,000 dogs a year, is targeting double that this year as puppies are the latest victims of the cost-of-living crisis.

And Ms Proctor warned that many more animals may suffer as owners struggle to pay for much-needed veterinary care for their pets.

He added: “Sadly, calls to the RSPCA about neglect such as this case have increased as the cost of living crisis hits and with more people struggling, we expect more animals to be neglected and abandoned by owners who can no longer afford to take care of them.”

“That’s why we’re launching our Winter Appeal to help raise funds so we can continue rescuing and rehoming pets in need like Pearl, and we’re urging the public to support us.”

After the boom in puppy adoptions during the pandemic, many turned their pets over to shelters soon after.

It is estimated that there are now thousands of unwanted pandemic puppies across the country.

A year ago, 170 puppies were given to a charity in a single day, and the organizations urged people to adopt one.

Pet owners concerned about the cost of living crisis are advised to call the RSPCA Helpline for practical advice and support, or visit their website.