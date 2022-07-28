Owner’s emotional video of her final hours with her beloved dog Baxter goes viral

An owner has gone viral with a touching video showing her last hours with her dog before he was put down.

Ellie Buckler, 21, from Blackpool, wanted to give Baxter the Shar Pei an unforgettable memory and arranged for him to enjoy special treats such as chocolate, McDonald’s and a cup of tea.

“He was 12 years old, he really started to struggle with walking and also had trouble breathing,” Ellie explains in her TikTok caption. videowhich has over 11 million views.

A tender goodbye: Ellie Buckler, 21, from Blackpool, wanted to give Baxter the Shar Pei an unforgettable memory and arranged for him to enjoy special treats such as chocolate, McDonald’s and a cup of tea

“He was 12 years old, he really started to struggle with walking and also had trouble breathing,” Ellie explains in the caption of her TikTok video, which has more than 11 million views. Baxter’s Day Started With a McDonald’s Breakfast

The family pet hid in the final hours before being put to sleep in his very first McDonald’s. His last day was captured on film by his loving owner Ellie, pictured together

“He was on a lot of painkillers and it wasn’t fair to see him suffer anymore, it would have been selfish of us to let him continue in that condition.

‘He’d never eaten a McD’s [McDonald’s] or chocolate, he’s only been fed dry food for the past few months, so we thought we’d give him all the tasty things.’

Ellie added that the decision to put him to sleep was the “hardest decision of their lives, but the kindest thing to do.”

Baxter’s day started with his first McDonald’s breakfast, followed by a slow walk to the store to buy a pack of ham.

Baxter’s day started with his first McDonald’s breakfast, followed by a slow walk to the store to buy a pack of ham, pictured

Ellie and her family showered her beloved dog with stuffed animals and stuffed animals as he relaxed on the floor. Their other dog also curled up with Baxter

The beloved pet was treated to a bite of chocolate and a few sips of tea before the family had to say goodbye

Ellie showered her beloved dog with hugs and cuddly toys as he relaxed on the floor. Their other dog also curled up with Baxter.

Before the family had to say goodbye, the beloved pet was treated to a bite of chocolate and a few sips of tea.

The post was received with an outpouring of support from viewers. One wrote: ‘It’s terrible if you lose your dog, now thinking about mine I still have a tear in my eye, I hope you are well.’

Another wrote: ‘Wow, this broke my heart. I lost one of my pugs a week ago and am still having a hard time.”

A third added: “I fear the day this happens to me, my dog ​​is my world.”