Owner of Lullaby Skincare signs lucrative deal with Harrods

The founder of a luxury PR firm representing Jamie Oliver and Richard Branson has turned her attention to producing organic baby skin care products – becoming the first Australian baby brand to sell out at London department store Harrods.

Kirsty Gow-Gates, who lives in Sydney, Australia, led Exposure PR for 12 years before curating a four-part line of skincare products specifically for babies and adults with sensitive and eczema-prone skin called Lullaby.

The seven figure run rate is expected to be high in 2023, business is thriving for Lullaby, who can be found online or at David Jones, The Iconic, Westfield Direct and Baby Village – or internationally at Harrods.

“Being the only luxury baby and children’s skincare brand in Australia, we’ve been very selective about which retailers we chose to work with,” Kirsty told FEMAIL.

“I have always loved Harrods and as it is considered the most premium and luxury department store in the world, it was my first choice when we decided we wanted to expand into international markets.”

She sent the department store samples of her products, including a $34 body wash, $42 lotion, $39.99 diaper cream, and $47 50+ sunscreen.

Within a few weeks they placed an order for the entire Lullaby range and luxury gift sets.

Kirsty was delighted with the result and even happier to learn that Lullaby is the only baby sunscreen in stock at Harrods.

It’s also their most popular product overall, with a lightweight, moisturizing formula filled with high-quality Aloe Vera and Vitamin E.

‘It is an ultra-soft product that absorbs quickly and is easy to apply. It’s not greasy or greasy, so it also works beautifully on women’s faces as a primer under makeup,” Kirsty said.

And there’s plenty more to come in the field of sunscreen, as the brand plans to launch a ‘Pregnancy and Mums’ range that includes a new SPF facial sunscreen, a C/Complex Pigmentation Cream and a Vitamin Boost Primer.

“We also recently partnered with Qantas and Singapore Airlines to be their favorite sunscreen for their loyal members through their international rewards program.”

Lullaby is also launching a new 50+ for sensitive skins in October – a product the whole family can use.

Kirsty’s passion for baby skin care started when she was pregnant with her first child and she was looking for a gentle, safe and effective product that looked and smelled divine.

“It was a huge eye opener for me to discover how difficult it was to find luxurious, natural and effective skincare for the little ones,” she said.

“I found that family and baby skincare brands were still using the same questionable ingredients and working with the same major contract manufacturers who haven’t changed their formulations in decades.

“I couldn’t understand why the most precious family member whose skin is categorically considered the most vulnerable could not enjoy the benefits of high-quality, safe and innovative skin care products.”

She felt that there were plenty of other moms and moms-to-be who would enjoy the same concept and thus set to work to formulate a brand that families could rely on.

“In 2017, I began working closely with a phenomenal dermatologist and skin health expert to formulate the core products every family needs for their baby,” she said.

The main difference that sets Lullaby apart is that their products are made up of over 80 percent organic Aloe Vera, as opposed to simply water-based like other skincare brands.

Aloe Vera is an excellent source of vitamin C and antioxidants. It soothes, heals, protects and nourishes sensitive skin.

“We use the high-quality Aloe Vera gel as opposed to the synthetic Aloe Vera powder commonly found in most skincare brands,” Kirsty said.

“Our products are also 100 percent Australian-made. This is a huge advantage because we know exactly where our ingredients come from and that every batch that is made is consistent.”

Lullaby customers are constantly raving about the texture, fragrance and efficacy of the products, and many have tested the sunscreen on themselves over the recent European summer.

‘Frankly the best sunscreen. We all use it non-stop,” says one satisfied buyer.

“A staple in my kids’ bathroom. Clean, beautiful and smells so good,” said another.