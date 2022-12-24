Owen Warner shows off the ‘unreal’ Christmas gift he received from Jill Scott

I’m A Celebrity’s Owen Warner showed off the “unreal” Christmas present he received from fellow campmate Jill Scott on Saturday.

The Hollyoaks actor, 23, – who supports Leicester City FC – took to Instagram to tell his followers that Queen of the Jungle Jill had given him a signed England football shirt.

It featured the name of Leicester midfielder James Maddison, who was part of the national squad in the Qatar World Cup.

He wrote in the caption to his Instagram story, “Jill Scott won Christmas – can’t believe she wrapped this for me. Signed shirt of the greatest baller there is.’

Owen then said in a video, “How surreal is that? Jill broke it.”

He then said to his mother, “Bring away all the gifts you have for me, because Jill won.” Throw all the presents you have for me in the trash.’

It comes after Owen shared last week how he won a stone in just a week after leaving the Jungle, where he was constantly hungry.

He subsequently admitted that the increase in his body weight stemmed from his love of crisps and hash browns, large portions of which he had mocked while filming Hollyoaks amid his return to the soap.

Owen told his fans, “So when I left the jungle I thought I weighed 78.5kg. Now that we’re back a little over a week, I thought I’d buy myself a scale.

“I haven’t done this yet, I haven’t weighed myself, just thought I’d see what I weigh.”

Zooming in on the 85.5kg reading, the stunned actor asked, “How did I gain 7kg already?! I need to slow down, I ate way too much.’

Owen didn’t share a photo of his altered physique, but the muscular star impressed viewers with his ripped torso while on the ITV reality star – where camp mates mainly ate rice and beans and a daily portion of meat.

He also appeared on a recent episode of This Morning where he talked about being constantly hungry during I’m A Celeb.

He said, ‘I’m a huge eater, when I went in I didn’t even think about the food.

“Let me tell you nothing can prepare you for how hungry you will be. Every conversation was about food.’

Reflecting on his second-place finish on the show to winner Jill Scott, he added, “I went there to actually meet Ant and Dec. As a kid I watched the show and checked it off the bucket list. I thought I would be the first because no one knows who I am.

“When you leave, your head is so fuzzy I didn’t turn my phone back on until I got back to England.

“I always said I wasn’t sure about reality TV because I say stupid things. My mom and dad told me to go for it, I’ve thought about it and the experience is something you can’t recreate.”

Speaking of his return to Hollyoaks, he added: ‘I was a bit rusty when I got back, I thought I’d lost it because lines wouldn’t stay in my head.

It comes after Owen revealed the hard times he endured in the jungle, admitting he was wrong to believe he would rise to the challenge.

He told MailOnline that he was confident going on the show as he hoped his high level of fitness would help him sustain his time in camp.

But after getting homesick and going through lows due to not eating properly, which Owen struggled with the most of his campmates, he soon realized that the jungle was no easy feat.

When asked about his toughest moment at camp, Owen replied, “Which one?” It was great in there, but it was very, very, hard.

“I went into it with the mindset that I was going to make it a piece of cake. I thought, I’m an athletic guy, I can handle the challenges, I didn’t think much about the food and I didn’t think about the lack of the family aspect.”