Owen Warner of I’m A Celebrity cries while describing his connection with Charlene White

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner swallowed his tears on Friday’s Loose Women as he reunited with his jungle co-star Charlene White.

The Hollyoaks star, 23, got emotional as he detailed his bond with the newsreader, 42, telling the panel how Charlene ‘looked after me’ in the jungle during his mum’s absence.

Owen and Charlene spent two weeks with their camp mates in the Australian jungle for the ITV show – which was eventually won by lioness Jill Scott.

Emotional: I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner choked to tears on Friday’s Loose Women as he reunited with his jungle co-star Charlene White

Owen had initially thought that Charlene was not on the show as he had previously been interviewed by Kaye Adams, Stacey Solomon, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha.

However, she got up, came out and surprised him, before moving on to discuss their time on the Ant and Dec fronted show together.

Owen said of Charlene, “This woman here is wonderful, beautiful inside and out – what a cook too.”

Close: The Hollyoaks star, 23, got emotional as he detailed his bond with the newsreader, 42, telling the panel how Charlene ‘looked after me’ in the jungle during his mum’s absence

Fighting back tears, he continued, “Charlene taught me so much about myself there…she really took care of me.

“I am so close to my mother and family and not to have that. to have no one to turn to when you need it, when you need help… and to have someone like Charlene.”

Owen continued, “When I’m feeling down, when I’m not feeling myself, Charlene is just there. No pushing, no trying to get answers out of me, no figuring out what’s wrong with me… just cheer up and be there.

Shared experience: Owen and Charlene spent two weeks with their camp mates in the Australian jungle for the ITV show – which was eventually won by lioness Jill Scott

Chat: Owen had initially thought that Charlene was not on the show as he had previously been interviewed by Kaye Adams, Stacey Solomon, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha (LR)

Surprise! However, she got up, came out and surprised him, before moving on to discuss their time on the Ant and Dec fronted show together

“Having someone like that is just wonderful.”

It comes after Owen revealed the hard times he endured in the jungle, admitting he was wrong to believe he would rise to the challenge.

He told MailOnline that he was confident going on the show as he hoped his high level of fitness would help him sustain his time in camp.

Relationship: Fighting back tears, he continued, “Charlene taught me so much about myself there…she really took care of me”

Grateful: ‘I’m so close to my mother and family that I don’t have that. to have no one to turn to when you need it, when you need help… and to have someone like Charlene’

But after getting homesick and going through lows due to not eating properly, which Owen struggled with the most of his campmates, he soon realized that the jungle was no easy feat.

When asked about his toughest moment at camp, Owen replied, “Which one?” It was great in there, but it was very, very, hard.

“I went into it with the mindset that I was going to make it a piece of cake. I thought, I’m an athletic guy, I can handle the challenges, I didn’t think much about the food and I didn’t think about the lack of the family aspect.”