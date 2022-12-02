Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Owen Warner of I’m A Celebrity cries while describing his connection with Charlene White
Entertainment

Owen Warner of I’m A Celebrity cries while describing his connection with Charlene White

by Merry
written by Merry
Emotional: I'm A Celebrity star Owen Warner choked to tears on Friday's Loose Women as he reunited with his jungle co-star Charlene White

‘She really took care of me’: I’m A Celebrity’s Owen Warner fights back tears as he describes his bond with Charlene White after the pair had an emotional reunion on Loose Women

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline

published: 15:23, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 4:06 PM, December 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner swallowed his tears on Friday’s Loose Women as he reunited with his jungle co-star Charlene White.

The Hollyoaks star, 23, got emotional as he detailed his bond with the newsreader, 42, telling the panel how Charlene ‘looked after me’ in the jungle during his mum’s absence.

Owen and Charlene spent two weeks with their camp mates in the Australian jungle for the ITV show – which was eventually won by lioness Jill Scott.

Emotional: I'm A Celebrity star Owen Warner choked to tears on Friday's Loose Women as he reunited with his jungle co-star Charlene White

Emotional: I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner choked to tears on Friday’s Loose Women as he reunited with his jungle co-star Charlene White

Owen had initially thought that Charlene was not on the show as he had previously been interviewed by Kaye Adams, Stacey Solomon, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha.

However, she got up, came out and surprised him, before moving on to discuss their time on the Ant and Dec fronted show together.

Owen said of Charlene, “This woman here is wonderful, beautiful inside and out – what a cook too.”

Close: The Hollyoaks star, 23, got emotional as he detailed his bond with the newsreader, 42, telling the panel how Charlene 'looked after me' in the jungle during his mum's absence

Close: The Hollyoaks star, 23, got emotional as he detailed his bond with the newsreader, 42, telling the panel how Charlene 'looked after me' in the jungle during his mum's absence

Close: The Hollyoaks star, 23, got emotional as he detailed his bond with the newsreader, 42, telling the panel how Charlene ‘looked after me’ in the jungle during his mum’s absence

Fighting back tears, he continued, “Charlene taught me so much about myself there…she really took care of me.

“I am so close to my mother and family and not to have that. to have no one to turn to when you need it, when you need help… and to have someone like Charlene.”

Owen continued, “When I’m feeling down, when I’m not feeling myself, Charlene is just there. No pushing, no trying to get answers out of me, no figuring out what’s wrong with me… just cheer up and be there.

Shared experience: Owen and Charlene spent two weeks with their camp mates in the Australian jungle for the ITV show - which was eventually won by lioness Jill Scott

Shared experience: Owen and Charlene spent two weeks with their camp mates in the Australian jungle for the ITV show - which was eventually won by lioness Jill Scott

Shared experience: Owen and Charlene spent two weeks with their camp mates in the Australian jungle for the ITV show – which was eventually won by lioness Jill Scott

Chat: Owen had initially thought that Charlene was not on the show as he had previously been interviewed by Kaye Adams, Stacey Solomon, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha (LR)

Chat: Owen had initially thought that Charlene was not on the show as he had previously been interviewed by Kaye Adams, Stacey Solomon, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha (LR)

Chat: Owen had initially thought that Charlene was not on the show as he had previously been interviewed by Kaye Adams, Stacey Solomon, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha (LR)

Surprise! However, she got up, came out and surprised him, before moving on to discuss their time on the Ant and Dec fronted show together

Surprise! However, she got up, came out and surprised him, before moving on to discuss their time on the Ant and Dec fronted show together

Surprise! However, she got up, came out and surprised him, before moving on to discuss their time on the Ant and Dec fronted show together

“Having someone like that is just wonderful.”

It comes after Owen revealed the hard times he endured in the jungle, admitting he was wrong to believe he would rise to the challenge.

He told MailOnline that he was confident going on the show as he hoped his high level of fitness would help him sustain his time in camp.

Relationship: Fighting back tears, he continued, “Charlene taught me so much about myself there…she really took care of me”

Grateful: 'I'm so close to my mother and family that I don't have that. to have no one to turn to when you need it, when you need help... and to have someone like Charlene'

Grateful: 'I'm so close to my mother and family that I don't have that. to have no one to turn to when you need it, when you need help... and to have someone like Charlene'

Grateful: ‘I’m so close to my mother and family that I don’t have that. to have no one to turn to when you need it, when you need help… and to have someone like Charlene’

But after getting homesick and going through lows due to not eating properly, which Owen struggled with the most of his campmates, he soon realized that the jungle was no easy feat.

When asked about his toughest moment at camp, Owen replied, “Which one?” It was great in there, but it was very, very, hard.

“I went into it with the mindset that I was going to make it a piece of cake. I thought, I’m an athletic guy, I can handle the challenges, I didn’t think much about the food and I didn’t think about the lack of the family aspect.”

Bond: Owen and Charlene shared a warm hug as they reunited after their shared jungle experience

Bond: Owen and Charlene shared a warm hug as they reunited after their shared jungle experience

Bond: Owen and Charlene shared a warm hug as they reunited after their shared jungle experience

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner put up a...

Harrison Ford, 80, looks loved-up with Calista Flockhart...

Today’s Quordle: Here’s the answer and a hint...

Ciara is wearing a stunning satin gown, while...

Emma McKeon, Aussie Olympian, shares the secrets to...

Brooklyn Beckham shows off his Christmas tree with...

The Callisto Protocol and The Kotaku Review

KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2020: Dove Cameron shows...

Paris Hilton puts on a spectacular display in...

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Details: Everything We Know...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More