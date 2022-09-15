Owen Hargreaves hails ‘Swiss-army knife’ Jude Bellingham and compares him to Steven Gerrard

Jude Bellingham should ‘definitely’ start the World Cup for England this winter, according to Owen Hargreaves.

Despite his Borussia Dortmund side conceding two late goals on Wednesday night to lose 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League, Bellingham was one of the standout performers at the Etihad Stadium.

He opened the scoring in the 56th minute when he met a cross from Marco Reus with a flashing header past Ederson.

Bellingham only turned 19 at the end of June but is already being discussed as a crucial player for England.

“The way he speaks and plays for a 19-year-old is not normal,” Hargreaves said after Wednesday’s game on BT Sport. “When he shows up and scores against City, he’s a Swiss army knife. He’s one of the best.

“Jude can be physically like Stevie G and play balls over the top, those are the players you should be concerned about. He starts for me [at the World Cup] Surely.’

“I don’t think it will be a discussion whether he will be in the squad, it will be whether he is in the starting XI,” added Joleon Lescott. “His impact and influence is unique to most defenders. He can drive forward and recognize space.

“He scored a goal and if he continues to produce he should be in the starting line-up at the World Cup after his performances. I don’t think he’s worried about England, he’s worried about Dortmund and winning.”

Bellingham has 15 caps for England after becoming the third-youngest senior player in Three Lions history when he made his debut against Ireland in November 2020 at the age of 17 years and 136 days.

He has started three of England’s last five games and is expected to join Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Nations League games against Germany and Italy later this month.

The teenager has scored three goals in nine appearances for Dortmund this season, meaning he is already halfway through his tally from last season.

He was the subject of transfer interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid in the summer, but stated his desire to stay at Signal Iduna Park for at least another year.