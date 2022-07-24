Overweight father loses four stone in five months and becomes bodybuilding champion

An overweight dad who lost fourth place in just five months to become European bodybuilding champion now wants to inspire others on their weight loss journey.

Tim McGibbon, 33, of Lincolnshire, weighed in at 16, 7lbs after a balloon flight during lockdown, and ‘didn’t recognize what he saw’ when he looked in the mirror.

Having previously participated in a bodybuilding competition in 2019, the teacher and online coach decided to use a competition – Global Physique Organizations Battle of Den Helder as motivation, entered and started his weight loss journey.

In an effort to lose weight again, he started to eat healthier and increased his exercise regimen to a combination of cardio and weights five or six times a week. He now weighs 12 and a half stone.

Tim, pictured for his weight loss, weighed 16-and-a-half stone at his heaviest after ballooning after giving birth to his daughter during lockdown

He decided to enter a bodybuilding competition to motivate himself to get slim again and trained five to six times a week, eating healthier. He became European champion bodybuilding at Global Physique Organizations Battle of Den Helder

Now when Tim wants a snack, he has oatmeal porridge with maple syrup as a quick and easy option

Tim piled up during the lockdown and after his daughter was born, saying he had gotten ‘lazy’ with his food.

“We were in lockdown and I couldn’t train – I got really lazy with my food and then the fatigue started,” he said.

‘I continued to feel unhappy. I knew I was in a bad position in terms of health and fitness and that I had to get back on track as soon as possible.”

The 33-year-old decided it was time to take action and make his health and fitness a priority, admitting he was “in a rut”.

The new dad does cardio and strength training and also aims to take 15,000 steps a day and eat meals including chicken, vegetables and white fish

He used some of Skinny Food Co’s products and ate meals such as chicken, vegetables and whitefish.

And he’s now snacking on oatmeal with maple syrup when he wants a healthy and quick treat.

Tim said: ‘It was an incredible feeling to represent team UK in the Netherlands recently and win the overall competition in my category.

“My goal now is to stay competitive, run my two businesses to the best of my ability and enjoy life as a father – looking forward to what’s to come.”

Tim advised anyone who wants to lose weight to make a plan and stick to it and also believe in themselves

Sharing his tips for losing weight and wanting to help others, he said: “My biggest advice is to make a plan and stick to it – you have to believe in yourself.

“It doesn’t matter if you lose 1 pound or 10 pounds, progress is progress, no matter how small.

“Take pictures of your weekly progress so you can see your body change even if the scales aren’t — progress is easier to document if you follow it with your own eyes.”

He said that after his weight loss journey, he feels much better in himself and happier than ever taking care of his young family.

Tim added: “I’m so much happier with the way I look, but more importantly, how I feel mentally. I want to help everyone I can and tell them not to be afraid to ask for help.

Reach out to forums, WhatsApp groups or even your local gym – there’s help around every corner.

DIET BEFORE 6 large meals a day, 6 cups of tea a day with 2-3 sugars Regular takeaways, eating curries, cottage pies, chicken covered in mayonnaise for lunch and dinner. Lots of sauces straight from the jar with lots of sugar, salt and fat. Everything to satisfy the sweet tooth in the evening, sweets, chocolate bars, etc. Huge portions of chicken dishes for lunch topped with curry sauces and other unhealthy sauces.