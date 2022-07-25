Overwatch League team loses tournament in embarrassingly hilarious way

The San Francisco Shock is arguably the winning team in the Overwatch League’s short five-year history. They are the only team to boast consecutive victories in the grand finals. And during Stage 2 in 2019, the League had to invent a new classification of excellence when the Shock not only never lost a game, but also never dropped a single card, dragging all their opponents into what was called the ‘golden stage’. And while last year they never came close to the kind of dominance they enjoyed in 2019 and 2020, they are still a force to be reckoned with and an eternal pain on my side like the Yankees are to regular baseball fans.

That makes the Shock’s embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Gladiators over the weekend one of the sweetest things I’ve seen in a while — and definitely my favorite moment from OWL Season 5 so far.

All past week, the League hosted its first cross-regional tournament of the year – the Midseason Madness. It’s been a long week of competitions, with some of the scrappiest overwatch I’ve seen this season. So far, Season 5 had been rather dull with matches often being total blowouts. But for the Midseason Madness, almost every game was a close 3-2. Broadcasts that typically clocked in at around four to five hours lasted eight to nine hours, extended with an additional fourth game over the usual three and the fact that many games fell on the wire. It was hard to watch, especially as my Shanghai Dragons often played the later games of the day.

The last game in this long week of a tournament was between the Shock and the Gladiators, teams that were the number one and two teams respectively in the western region. For the season so far, the Shock looked like they were back to normal as they are currently undefeated in the regular season. But that perfect record didn’t translate into a win in the first tournament of the year… nor in this one.

From the start of the last game, it even looked like the Glads were cold. The Gladiators quickly put the Shock down 3-0, with the first one to four charting the winner. It looked like the match was going to be a decisive 4-0 win for the Gladiators – a rare win in a tournament that was nothing but hard-fought matches. But veteran overwatch League fans know never to declare a 4-0 prematurely, especially against the Shock.

Congratulations on winning Midseason Madness, Gladiators. There is no way Shock will come back from a 0-3. — London Spitfire (@Spitfire) July 24, 2022

This ironic tweet from the London Spitfire (a team in its best season ever, cruelly and unfairly knocked out of the tournament by the weaker Florida Mayhem) is both a curse and a warning. The Shock are the masters of the reverse sweep, and, as it should be, shortly after this tweet, the Shock clawed out their 0-3 hole and won the next two cards in a row.

At the time, I was apoplectic. It was already late Saturday night. I was tired and totally unenthusiastic at the prospect of seeing a best of four go to map seven. I like good, competitive overwatchbut sometimes a bitch is just tired.

The sixth card of the competition was an escort card in which teams compete to push a charge the farthest. Both teams completed the first push round, with the Gladiators finishing with a longer time bank. The Shock made good use of their inferior time allotment and did an excellent job on defense, eating up the Gladiators’ time advantage. But then came the wheels of the cargo.

The card was in overtime, which is a critical time for payload cards. If you are an attacking team and you step away from the charge, it stays put, time runs out and you lose. If a defending team moves away from the charge, the attacking team can push it to where the charge stopped the previous round, and the defenders will lose.

For the final round of this final map, the Shock were the defending team. All the Shock had to do to potentially win the card and take it to a final card seven was to stay on the payload and win the fight. Here’s how that turned out.

If you’ve been watching Overwatch League for any length of time, you know what this is. That’s a C9 – an informal term meaning a team lost a card because they didn’t play the goal. It is named after the esports organization Cloud9, which committed the original sin in the much-missed days of the Overwatch Apex tournament.

It’s the most disgraceful way a team can lose. It’s like stumbling at the finish line of a race because, in your hubris, you didn’t think you had to tie your shoes or stand still, like a tennis ball whips past you when your opponent has an advantage. And it’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in an Overwatch League game. Imagine fighting so hard to come back from a 0-3 deficit, only to lose, not because of your opponent’s strength but because of your own unfortunate and easily avoidable actions. I could not believe it. Nor could Overwatch League Twitter.

It’s the most Midseason Madness thing in the world… no, the most Overwatch League season five thing in the world… to end this banger match IN A

C9 UNREAL — Liz Richardson (@mizliz_) July 24, 2022

It MUST end in a C9. LMAO Unreal tournament, congratulations @LAGladiators well deserved. Titles in a row! — Jack Wright (@JawsCasts) July 24, 2022

Of course, there’s no way of knowing if the Shock would have won if they didn’t commit the greatest sin in competition. overwatch, and I have nothing but sympathy for the fans of the Shock, because it’s never nice to see players so sad.

But that’s Overwatch League, honey. There’s a running joke that the League was written with writers planning how teams win or lose. The fact that the San Francisco Shock, the most favored of the gods… overwatch team, lost to C9 when they were just moments away from the most impressive comeback in League history, certainly takes it from joke to conspiracy theory level. It’s moments like this that remind me why I love this League – the stories write themselves.