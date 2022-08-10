Overwatch League Player Learns He Was Fired Via Tweet

Getting fired is never fun, but it’s even worse when you find out through Tweet. Sang-min “Myunb0ng” Seo, New York’s support player overwatch League team, found out he wouldn’t be playing in this or other games of the week when his organization said goodbye to him in a tweet. Roster changes to the OWL are usually announced via tweet, so this was not uncommon. The problem is, it seems like no one told Seo about his release beforehand. He responded to the farewell tweet with question marks, seemingly confused.

Image: Twitter

He also quoted and tweeted the announcement with another question markseemingly confirming the idea that he hadn’t known this was coming.

Image: Twitter

This particular reveal inspires a big “oof” because a few hours before tweeting about SEO’s release, the New York Excelsior a welcome tweeted for his newest support player, Soon-jae “Ansoonjae” Jae. So, ostensibly, Seo saw the announcement and was in the process of welcoming a comrade from the support line, not knowing that comrade would take his place. damn.

New York Excelsior apologized for the situation on Wednesday. “Today we posted an announcement thanking Myunb0ng for his time with us, but we didn’t communicate well with the team before making this announcement,” the team wrote on Twitter. “We take full responsibility and there are no apologies. To Myunb0ng, we are deeply sorry for our miscommunication and for guiding you through this situation.”

Fans reacted with shock to Seo’s tweets, hoping this wasn’t how a player actually found out about his release. But even if it did, Seo wouldn’t be in bad company. There are countless stories in flesh sports where players find out they are being dropped or traded via tweet and lots of other unsavory ways. Still smells a bit.