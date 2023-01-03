Overlook 2 gets a new limited-time game mode that will imbue seven of the game’s heroes with fun godly powers, turning Widowmaker’s enemies to stone and turning Roadhog into a giant, stone-throwing cyclops. The free deathmatch mode, Battle for Olympus, will run from January 5 to January 19 Overexpected 2Blizzard confirmed Tuesday.

The trailer in front Overlook 2‘s Greek god-themed mode promises “divine rewards”, but does not specify what players can earn. Based on past limited event modes, this will likely mean sprays, voice lines, titles, and maybe a skin. But the new abilities themselves seem to be the real draw, mixing up the way characters like Reinhardt, Lucio, Pharah and others will play in the Battle for Olympus mode.

In the trailer, we see some intriguing new powers, like Junker Queen who summons lightning bolts when she performs her Rampage ultimate and Pharah who moves freely – and heals! – mid-barrage ultimate. Other custom abilities referenced in the trailer include Lúcio stunning an opponent with his Soundwave (aka “boop”) and Ramattra lifting enemies off the ground with his Ravenous Vortex.

Another detail from the trailer: there appear to be armor packs repurposed from ancient Torbjörn scattered around Château Guillard, and they differ from standard health packs, but their purpose is unclear.

The Battle for Olympus mode also brings a change to the Ilios map. The character who earns the most eliminations during the event gets their own marble statue on the Greek map.

Overlook 2 is in the middle of its second season of content, which will run through February. The game’s next event is Lunar New Year 2023, which runs from January 17 to February 6.