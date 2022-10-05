Overwatch 2‘s launch was plagued by all the typical issues associated with the arrival of a highly anticipated title. Server queues are tens of thousands of players long, and once you get to the end of your long wait you’ll either be booted straight away to unceremoniously rejoin the queue – or, like I was, you’ll lose your connection at a much more inconvenient time like in the middle of a match.

According to multiple Blizzard developers, the team is working hard to restore server stability, including fending off at least two DDOS attacks, but the game’s startup issues go beyond server uptime, which is account merging and SMS Protect.

Image: Snowstorm

Overwatch 2‘s arrival brings cross-progression. If you had multiple copies of overwatch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox or Switch, you have the option to merge those accounts with your battle.net ensure seamless cross-progression. Currently, that merge doesn’t work for everyone, and players log in to Overwatch 2 to find their cosmetics gone. Some of the most viewed topics on the Overwatch 2 technical support forum at the moment there are players reporting that their cosmetics do not appear after merging.

Blizzard is currently aware of the issue and mentions it in the “known issuesthread on the Overwatch 2 forums.

A new phone number requirement also creates just as much stress and headaches for Overwatch 2 players. Announced last week as part of its “Defense Matrix” initiative for competitive integrity and security, all Overwatch 2 players must provide a valid “post-paid” phone number to play. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services and “prepaid” plans were not acceptable, and that prepaid restriction blocks many people from national US carriers such as Cricket, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile from playing.

“SMS Protect helps verify your account ownership in the unforeseen event of an account compromise,” Blizzard wrote in her blog announces Defense Matrix. Likewise, if an interfering player is suspended or banned, SMS Protect will make it more difficult for them to return to the game.

The problem is that, in practice, many of those prepaid plans work the same as a postpaid plan, with billing every month for services like unlimited calls, texts, data, etc. You wouldn’t know until you had a prepaid plan. had until you tried to login to Overwatch 2 and couldn’t.

“It’s annoying, random and classic”

“I’ve been a Cricket Wireless customer for six years with my automatic payment account,” overwatch player Matt Laser told The edge. “When entering my number, I get an error message that says ‘Enter a postpaid number’, indicating that my phone provider is not eligible to be used for Blizzard’s account security.”

Laser said he lost six years of cosmetics overnight, including limited edition premium skins and others earned from “way too many loot boxes.”

“[It’s] annoying, random and classic,” Laser said.

Using phone numbers is not a new way to combat cheating and abuse in multiplayer games. Laser said he could use his number to play ranked dota 2 has been matching for years with no problems.

Prepaid plans are budget-friendly for lower-income families and can be a more practical, more economical choice, since, at least in the US, they work on the same cellular networks from premium carriers like Verizon. Abroad, prepaid seems to be a more common way to get service, especially in major gaming markets like South America and South Asia.

“Here in Indonesia, I’ve never met anyone who uses postpaid,” wrote one user on the r/Overwatch subreddit. “So I got locked out just as I was going to try OW again. My total playing time is about 1500 hours and Blizz slams the door in my face.”

Image: Snowstorm

On social media, people are sharing similar frustrations, with one person saying they were ashamed of having a prepaid phone.

“I’ve been playing with friends and family for years, now I can’t play with any of them because of my phone plan,” the poster wrote on the r/Overwatch subreddit. “Never thought I would be disqualified from playing overwatch based on my ability [to] pay for a phone contract. Blizzard is the first company where I feel too poor to play a game.”

Another problem is that it is unclear on which types of plans which carriers are affected. Users report the ability to use T-Mobile’s Metro, while others can’t. Players will lose years of progression for something announced just a week in advance, and only if they delve into the details to figure out exactly what was needed. It has become a legitimate barrier to entry for many people overwatch players, which affect more than just edge cases.