Overwatch 2: Season 2 update: New maps, hero and events

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is currently live. In the spirit of getting you ready for victory, here’s a guide to everything you need to know before moving onto the next round of updates, skins, and heroes.

Where has all that time gone? Overlook 2 has been out for two months and we’re already on season 2. Blizzard isn’t slowing down anytime soon; it packed a lot into this season, with even more content to come later. Just like last season, we will enjoy it for two months December 6 until February 7.

While we run from the familiarity of classic Overexpected and follow Blizzard down the rabbit hole, even small changes will be critical to understand when you get to your matches. We’ll be updating this guide regularly with all the information you need, so we’re heading into this new season with that in mind.

Seasonal theme: Greek mythology

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

For fans of Greek mythology (or anyone who just thinks it’s cool), this season is for you. This theme runs throughout the Battle Pass, with most of the voice lines, sprays, and skins having a discernible divine quality.

Your reward for completing the Battle Pass is a Mythic Junker Queen Zeus skin. Like the Mythic Genji skin in the first season, it is also customizable, with unique voice lines, special effects and new weapon models.

Junker Queen won’t be the only hero getting old attention. There will also be a Legendary Poseidon Ramattra Skin and a Legendary Hades Pharah Skin that you can unlock in the Battle Pass.

According to the Blizzard blog post (opens in new tab), “these heroes and several others will be imbued with awesome divine powers in our new Battle for Olympus game mode”. This limited-time event runs from January 5th until January 19. While we’re not yet sure what it entails, there may be clues to the design scattered throughout the new skins released this season. We’ll let you know if we find anything.

New map: Shambali

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

This season also brings us a much-needed new map in the form of Shambali. This Nepalese location will be built around the three existing Nepal maps – Village, Shrine and Temple – so if you look at it from a bird’s eye view you can see how they are all connected.

The Shambali Monastery becomes an escort card with a charge. The Blizzard Blog page describes how to follow the path “walked by countless Omnics who have taken refuge within its walls”. This points to the crucial role Nepal will play in the story, as well as the relationship between Zenyatta and the new hero, Ramattra.

This monastery is where the characters meditated and reflected together, where they decided which path to take to ensure the survival of the Omnic people, a peaceful one and a destructive one. While we can play this card our own way, hopefully we’ll see it later in comics or animations that focus on the friendship of the Omnics.

New rotation maps

Some eagle-eyed viewers may have also noticed the strange disappearance of a few well-known maps from Overwatch. If you missed out on Blizzard World of Rialto, you’ll be happy to know they’ll be entering the map rotation for Season 2.

What is a map rotation? This feature is new in Overwatch 2. As more cards are added, they enter the round-robin rotation that changes each season. This time Blizzard World and Rialto will replace Hollywood and Gibraltar (although these two maps will still be accessible in custom games). Oasis and Nepal also appear at different times during the day.

New Hero: Ramattra

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Ramattra is the new tank hero for Season 2, which was announced during the Overwatch League Finals. We have a Ramatra guide ready before unlocking his character in season 2 where you can read more about his origin story, his abilities and the effect he can have on other heroes. For example, Ramattra can make Doomfist obsolete .

All you need to know is that those who purchase the premium Battle Pass will instantly unlock Ramattra for you to play. For those waiving the bounty payment, you can secure this tank hero at Battle Pass Tier 45. Initially, this was kept at Tier 55, but days before Season 2, Blizzard dropped the required level.

Overtaking Hero Challenges

A new challenge mode will also be introduced in Season 2. Catch-up Hero Challenges are for old players who failed to unlock previous heroes like Kiriko in Season 1, or brand new players who didn’t get the chance.

You start by selecting the challenges for the hero you want to unlock, which will send you to the practice range so you can learn their skills. You will then be challenged to win certain Overwatch 2 games under specific conditions. This will help you secure all the new heroes added to Overwatch 2.

If all that sounds like too much of a hassle then there’s an option to unlock all new heroes in the in-game store.

Events: Winter Wonderland and Chinese New Year

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 2 also includes two seasonal events. We got a little overview of how Blizzard plans to celebrate with their approach to the Halloween event earlier in Season 1. From this, we can expect to see a small PVE game introduced, along with skins and cosmetics coming up for sale. being added.

The Winter Wonderland event runs from December 13th until January 4. By comparison, the Lunar New Year event will be from January 17th until February 1. Fortunately, both promised everything in the Halloween seasonal event and more. This time Blizzard has promised certain skins that you can collect by completing games and event-specific challenges. This includes Epic Ice Queen Brigitte, Legendary Winged Victory Mercy, and Legendary Kkachi Echo.

You can also earn rewards and skins by watching Overwatch 2 streams on Twitch. Despite a shaky start to these Overwatch League handout viewing rewards, Blizzard seems to be working on a fix.