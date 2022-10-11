Overwatch 2 Ranking System Explained: How to Unlock Competitive Play

Overwatch 2: How to Unlock Competitive Mode

In the original overwatch, players could not enter the competitive mode until they reached level 25 (out of 50). Since levels are no longer a thing in Overwatch 2, though, that requirement has been dropped. Instead, players now have to overcome another hurdle which, depending on luck, either takes no time or can stall their progress.

According to the Overwatch 2 website, players will not be able to unlock Competitive Mode until they have won 50 Quick Play matches (ie Unranked). Don’t play, mind you, but win. If a player teams up with decent, if not particularly skilled, allies, they can get through that challenge relatively quickly. If not, they could be stuck in Unranked for an unreasonable amount of time.

Competitive mode is one of many features Overwatch 2 locks itself behind a progressive gravel wall, along with pre-existing characters, in what Blizzard calls the “First Time User Experience” (FTUE). But while players can get around most of these restrictions by teaming up with friends, the only exception is Competitive mode. Anyone new overwatch and wants to climb the ranks along with their friends and random players will have to earn that right. It’s not an ideal system to say the least.

Overwatch 2’s ranking system, explained

For the largest part, Overwatch 2The competitive mode is relatively similar to the competitive mode in the game’s predecessor. However, Blizzard has made a few quality of life improvements to make the rankings fairer Overwatch 2. However, that doesn’t mean that the competition players face will make it easy for them. It just means that some of the game’s lingering annoyances have been eliminated.

Like with Overwatch 2In the other game modes, the competitive game is divided into offensive and defensive rounds. The team that attacks one round defends the next and vice versa. Each match continues until a team scores enough points by completing the given goal on a map. Unlike Overwatch 2’s other modes, however, individual ranks determine who players will fight alongside and against.

In front of Overwatch 2Blizzard slightly changed how the ranking system works compared to the similar system in the original game. For reference, here is every ranking in Overwatch 2‘s Competitive mode in order of progression: