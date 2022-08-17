Overwatch 2 players can now merge accounts to get their old gear

forward Overwatch 2Launching on October 4, the developers will let us know how we can take advantage of the game’s progression system.

When you play overwatch On multiple platforms, starting today you have the option to merge the separate accounts so you can share all the in-game cosmetics you’ve earned, as well as progress for the upcoming battle pass-like system. You can check the step-by-step instructions and frequently asked questions here.

Be warned: if you have multiple accounts on the same console (you know, for all those Roadhog bf / Junkrat gf households), you can only merge one account, so make sure you pick the right one. According to the FAQ, you can unlink a console account from your battle.net account, but cannot add a new console account for an entire year.

In the run up to Overwatch 2, the original game undergoes some fundamental changes. At the end of the overwatch Remix Vol. 3 event on August 30, the game’s loot boxes will be officially discontinued. You can still earn them as rewards in the many challenges ahead of the game OW2‘s launch when they are gone, but they will no longer be available for purchase. In addition, the contents of unopened loot boxes are automatically added to your account. Blizzard hasn’t shared when this will happen, so if you wake up one day and see a bunch of new cosmetics in your couch, surprise yourself! overwatch credits (currency that allows you to purchase cosmetics) and Overwatch League tokens (which allow you to purchase OWL-specific skins) will be transferred to Overwatch 2but in the case of tokens, these will be phased out in favor of a new, undisclosed virtual currency.

There’s still some time to get in the old-fashioned way overwatch before the game is merged and irrevocably changed to Overwatch 2 on October 4. Unfortunately there will be no third beta as we are closing the last months before release. If you missed those betas, at least you can some idea of ​​what the game will look like by watching an Overwatch League.