Overwatch 2 Endorsement System Explained: Why You Should Always Endorse Other Players

Overwatch 2: What Do Recommendations Actually Do?

At the basic level, Overwatch 2With the endorsements, you can tell your teammates “well done” without having to use your microphone or the chat window. It’s there to make people feel good about themselves in a game that sometimes makes people feel pretty bad about their performance (even if they were an ideal teammate). However, recommendations are so much more than a virtual pat on the back.

By endorsing other players, you contribute directly to their ‘approval level’. You know that number you see next to your teammates’ profile after the game? That is their current approval level. You can also check other people’s current approval level by interacting with them through the game’s social features. If you’re curious about your own approval level, you can check it anytime through your career profile menu.

Overwatch 2‘s approval levels currently go from “Rank 1” to “Rank 5”. One is the default and five is the current approval level limit. As you receive more approvals, your approval level will increase. Your approval level may also drop if you are reported too often, if you stop receiving approvals for an extended period of time, or if you leave too many matches too early. It’s not clear how many approvals it will take to go from one to five, but many “good teammates” will reach that top spot in the foreseeable future.

Again, Overwatch 2The messages of support are primarily intended to help good teammates find each other and to identify and isolate poor teammates. However, Overwatch 2‘s notes offer additional, more immediate benefits.

Overwatch 2: How Does the Approval Level Reward System Work?

Unlike in overwatch where approval and approval levels existed largely for social purposes, Overwatch 2‘s notes actually benefit directly the players who receive them. In particular, it enables them to navigate their way through Overwatch 2The new battle is passing faster than they would otherwise.

Overwatch 2 will occasionally reward you with additional Battle Pass XP based on your current approval level. The exact amount of XP you will receive (and when you will receive that XP) seems a bit random/chaotic, but the basic idea is quite simple. The more approvals you receive and the higher an approval level you maintain, the more Battle Pass XP you will receive from time to time.