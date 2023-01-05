Overexposed raw image export in macOS Monterey Photos fixed in macOS Ventura

When I recently exported a series of images from a travel shot in raw mode on an iPhone 14 Pro, I found that most of the images were overworked compared to the adjustments I made on my Mac running macOS 12.6 Monterey. The highlights, or brighter areas of the photo, were all shifted higher up the brightness scale, so detail was lost; dark areas were now also brighter.

After consulting photography guru and podcaster, Jeff Carlson, we found that exporting the same images from my iCloud Photo Library on another Mac with macOS 13.1 Ventura installed resulted in a perfect match with the on-screen adjustment. What was the problem?

This photo from the German Museum of Technology is horribly blown out on the left (exported from Photos in Monterey) and correctly balanced on the right (exported from the same corrected image in Ventura).

There is a bug in the raw export in Photos for Monterey. According to a poster on the Digital Photography Review forums, this issue occurred at least January 2022 for iPhone and other raw images. Neither Jeff nor I had seen this before in Monterey for raw footage we shot with different cameras and phones.

The DPR poster noted that they had communicated with Apple about the issue, were told it would be fixed if possible, and that it would be rolled out in a future OS update. We can see that in practice, as the same images are exported without any problems from Photos for macOS Ventura. However, it means that if you are experiencing this issue in Monterey with raw images, your only known solution is a Ventura upgrade.

