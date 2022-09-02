Over-the-counter pills that claim to boost memory and brain function are usually USELESS

<!–

Over-the-counter supplements that claim to boost a person’s memory and cognitive function may be useless, experts warn, and while the pills themselves do little direct harm, they could lead people to seek medical treatment for postpone possible problems.

Experts warn that while the supplements often contain an amalgamation of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that are good for brain health, the pills themselves do not provide any benefit.

However, the contents of the pills are safe. Many of the ingredients are in common foods that a person would eat anyway. However, a person who feels they have symptoms of a cognitive problem may turn to the pills instead of a doctor, and not seek care early enough that intervention could delay the problems.

Although these supplements are sold in many stores and at popular online retailers such as Amazon, they are rarely approved by the Food and Drug Administration and are held to an extremely low standard compared to prescription drugs.

Experts warn that supplements that claim to boost cognitive function are generally useless and may prevent a person from seeking real medical care for early-stage cognitive problems (file photo)

“People have been using supplements to boost memory for hundreds of years, and some are so common that you can find them for sale in a supermarket,” said Dr. Douglas Scharre, an Ohio state neurologist. UPIA.

“The truth is that these products may provide some benefit for some people, but not for most.”

These supplements can be both a waste of time and money.

The AARP warned in 2019 that 25 percent of adults age 50 and older were taking the supplements.

As a result, the age cohort spends about $93 million a month — more than $1 billion a year — on the pills that rarely, if ever, do anything useful.

“Brain health supplements seem like a huge waste of money for the 25 percent of adults over 50 who use them,” said Sarah Lenz Lock, senior vice president for policy at the AARP.

She added, “These people who take these pills are spending between $20 and $60 a month flushing dollars down the toilet that could be better spent on things that actually improve their brain health.”

These pills are also not highly regulated, meaning there is no clinical support behind the claims of effectiveness they make.

“The market is so big that they can survive without rigorous documentation of the efficacy of their products,” Ronald Peterson, director of the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, said in an AARP release.

The organization notes that the supplement industry thrives on the lack of regulation, and today’s major players have no reason to change their standard of operation unless forced to do so.

Over-the-counter supplements don’t contain any controlled substances — if they did, the FDA would remove them from the shelves — and are generally safe.

Doctors still fear that some are turning to these practically useless pills instead of seeking medical attention to treat the first signs of cognitive problems.

“Memory loss has always been a concern for people as they age,” Dr Anne Hume, a professor of pharmacy practice at the University of Rhode Island, told UPI.

“Many people take these supplements because they want to prevent Alzheimer’s and dementia.”