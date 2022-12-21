Over half of young people will avoid booze over Christmas as low-alcohol beer and wine sales soar

<!–

More than half of young people are planning to have a dry Christmas this year as sales of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits have soared, new data shows.

Research shows that the number of Britons planning to have a non-alcoholic Christmas is up 10 per cent this year, with 38 per cent saying they want to avoid a festive drink.

This trend is driven by Gen Z and millennials: 56 percent of 18-34 year olds do not plan to drink alcohol during the holiday season, compared to 46 percent of 18-24 year olds and 37 percent of 25- to 34-year-olds. 34 year olds.

Younger people who have grown up with social media “realize that they don’t want to get caught drunk on camera,” says Amanda Thomson, founder and chief executive officer of alcohol-free winery Thomson & Scott.

British people who had an alcohol-free Christmas last year and those who are considering doing so this year. Source: Ocado

The number of non-drinkers in the UK has been rising since 2015, except in Northern Ireland. Source: Drinkware

Generation Z learned the lessons after having their parents and elders “embarrass themselves” after overdoing it, she told the Telegraph.

In comparison, about three-quarters of people over 55 expect their revelry to be accompanied by alcohol this year, according to consumer research by online supermarket Ocado.

But this age group is still reducing their alcohol intake, as this is an increase of 18 percent of those aged 55 to 64 and 23 percent of those over 64 who did not drink last Christmas.

The survey also asked respondents if they drank last New Year, and the numbers are broadly similar, but show that people are slightly less likely to avoid alcohol on December 31.

More than half (54%) of 18- to 34-year-olds bought no or few alcoholic alternatives in a supermarket this year – and 44 percent donate these drinks to friends and family during the holiday season.

Six in 10 said health reasons were the main factor behind their decision not to drink at Christmas, just over half said cost was a factor, and just over four in 10 said they sobered up from the Christmas festivities wanted to enjoy this year.

Data from Ocado has also shown that sales of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beer, cider, sparkling wine and spirits have increased over the past year – as they expanded their selection by nearly a third in the past year.

Research shows the number of Britons planning to celebrate an alcohol-free Christmas is up 10 percent this year (photo archive)

Gary Murray, Ocado Retail’s commercial director, said “more consumers are looking to cut back on their alcohol consumption this holiday season.”

“If you stop drinking alcohol, you can no longer enjoy a glass of festive bubbles or a Christmas cocktail.”

Nozeco’s non-alcoholic sparkling wine rose 83 percent this year and De Bortoli’s 0.5% Shiraz – ‘The Very Cautious One’ – saw sales jump 51 percent.

Non-alcoholic cider sales are up 24 percent, while non-alcoholic spirits sales are up 10 percent.

Data collected by alcohol awareness charity Drinkaware shows a small increase in total abstainers since 2015 in all UK countries except Northern Ireland.

Beer and lager sales are down nearly 12 percent in the 12 week to Aug. 7 compared to last year, according to Kanatar — and wine and cider sales fell nearly 10 percent.

While the decline in in-store alcohol purchases is due in part to the reopening of pubs since the pandemic, some drinkers are opting for low-alcohol options in pubs.

Adnams head brewer Andy Wood told the Telegraph that many people want to “moderate their alcohol consumption.”

The brewer and pub chain also produce their own low-alcohol beer, which Wood says has had a necessary positive effect on sales in the run-up to Christmas.