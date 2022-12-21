Over half of us still don’t use a VPN when connecting to public Wi-Fi

Tech
By Jacky
Over half of us still don't use a VPN when connecting to public Wi-Fi

With Christmas just around the corner, it is estimated that there are over 113 million travelers (opens in new tab) are getting ready to leave for their vacation destination – and that’s just in the US! More are expected to be on the move in the rest of the world.

Travel often means waiting for hours around an airport or station, in a car or on an airplane, ferry or train. People will then be more likely to connect to public Wi-Fi to stream media, watch YouTube videos, or scroll through their social media feed without eating up all their data. That’s where one of the best VPN services comes in and is a must during the holiday season.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More