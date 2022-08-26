Over HALF of people who regularly play video games experience ‘gamer rage’

Modern video games are designed to be as immersive as possible, so it can be easy to get caught up in the moment when you lose a level or fail your highest score.

So much so that nearly 56.3 percent of regular gamers experience bouts of extreme, uncontrollable anger at least once a week, according to new research.

Data collected by online gambling site Time2Play indicates that those who play on an Xbox are the most angry, as more than one in five say they are angry about their games on a daily basis.

Additional research from the University of Eastern Finland has found that common triggers include last-minute misspellings, opponent cheating, and out-of-game interruptions.

Project researcher Juho Kahila said: ‘In addition, problems in daily life, such as a bad day at school or feeling hungry, were also recognized as contributing factors to anger.’

The majority of participants repeatedly cited the same level of loss as a reason why they get angry while playing video games. Other triggers include ‘griefers’, players who intentionally interrupt or harass you while playing, and ‘campers’, who tactically stay in the same game location

More than a thousand US residents over the age of 18 who played video games for at least four hours a week were surveyed by Time2Play. Of all respondents, 41.9 percent say they experience extreme anger about once a week, and 8.6 percent once a day (stock image)

MOST COMMON ITEMS BROKEN IN ‘GAMER RAGE’ Controller, keyboard or mouse – 73.2 percent

Drywall – 15.8 percent

TV or monitor – 6.6 percent

Phone – 5.5 percent

Dishes – 3.8 percent Percentages are from study participants who claimed they broke something out of anger while gaming.

More than 1,000 US residents over the age of 18 who played video games at least four hours a week were surveyed by Time2Play this month.

Of all respondents, 41.9 percent say they experience extreme anger about once a week, and 8.6 percent once a day.

Just under six percent of regular gamers report flying off the handle more than once a day.

They were also asked which games they found most outraged, with the Call of Duty franchise taking the top spot for 23.5 percent of survey participants.

The more family-friendly Mario Kart and Minecraft were rated the most maddening games by 22 percent and 21.2 percent of participants, respectively.

Closely followed were League of Legends, which sparked anger from 20.1 percent of the entrants, Super Smash Bros for another 19.7 percent and Grand Theft Auto for 19.4 percent.

The amount of impact a video game has on a player also seems to vary by console, as 21.3 percent of Xbox gamers experience anger once a day, but the same is true for just 14.1 percent of PC gamers.

Study participants were asked which games they found most infuriating, and the first place was the Call of Duty franchise (left) for 23.5 percent of study participants. The more family-friendly Mario Kart (right) and Minecraft were named the most maddening games by 22 percent and 21.2 percent of participants, respectively.

WHICH GAME FRANCHISE CAUSES THE MOST WORD? Call of Duty – 23.5 percent

Mario Kart – 22.0 percent

Minecraft – 21.2 percent

League of Legends – 20.1 percent

Super Smash Bros. – 19.7 percent

Grand Theft Auto – 19.4 percent Percentages are of study participants who chose the franchise as the most anger-inducing franchise.

This anger also comes in various forms, with 18.4 percent admitting to breaking something out of anger.

For 73.2 percent, this was their controller, keyboard, or mouse, while other common victims of gamer rage include drywall, TVs, phones, and dishes.

Unfortunately, the lovers of 25.5 percent of the study participants are on the receiving end of their anger.

This was highest for Xbox users at 29.7 percent, and for mobile gamers at 25.1 percent.

Research published in the International Journal of Child-Computer Interaction examined what caused tantrums in children from their perspective.

One of the reasons was disappointment with their own performance, either from repeated or last minute game failures or from losing to a novice.

Actions by other players – such as cheating or losing a match because of less skilled teammates – were also seen as angry outbursts.

This was especially prominent when the games involved playing against other people and being humiliated by them.

Mr. Kahila says this is the result of “toxicity within the gaming community, such as unpleasant comments or bullying by other players, as well as a noisy gaming environment.”

Research published in the International Journal of Child-Computer Interaction examined what triggered tantrums in children from their perspective. Interruptions outside the game – such as having to do chores or homework, and technical problems, such as poor internet connections – were anger triggers (stock image)

Interruptions outside the game — such as having to do chores or homework, and technical issues, such as poor internet connections — were also anger triggers.

The children in the study said their anger came in the form of yelling, swearing, kicking furniture, throwing objects such as their console, and stopping the game.

However, the results also showed that stopping a gaming session, or switching to a less irritating game, was often used as a preventative measure to avoid becoming even more enraged.

Mr. Kahila said the study shows that the reasons behind gaming anger are very complex, but despite this, kids are good at naming them.

Many of the reasons that lead to anger in digital gaming — such as in-game failures, cheating opponents, or a toxic game environment — were noted in other game settings as well.

“Feelings of outrage caused by one’s own mistakes, a missed penalty by a referee or annoying behavior from an opponent are all known in real life situations – such as ice hockey and football,” said Kahila.