Outraged Zali Steggall says Manly pride jersey boycott is about being macho – not religious beliefs

Independent MP Zali Steggall has lashed out at the seven ‘hypocritical’ jersey boycotts of Manly Sea Eagles who like to wear game strips in the NRL that are adorned with gambling and alcohol sponsors during the season.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Steggall, the Warringah member in northern Sydney, stated that the collective stance was more about “macho-masculinity” than a deep conflict with their religion.

“Personally, I find their position quite hypocritical as they take a stance on inclusion but have no problem with gambling or alcohol (plates) on their jerseys,” she said Thursday.

“I feel like this isn’t about religion, I think this is some kind of macho masculinity that needs to be addressed within the rugby league.”

Jason Saab, Josh Aloiai, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley all withdrew from Manly’s Thursday night clash against the Sydney Roosters, saying the rainbow stripe jersey does not reflect their religious and cultural beliefs .

Male star Kieran Foran models the rainbow jersey that saw seven of his teammates boycott Thursday’s game against the Roosters for being inconsistent with their cultural and religious beliefs

It set off a chaotic series of events, with coach Des Hasler making a moving apology to the media on Tuesday.

Hasler acknowledged that the situation was a farce and that the playing group should have been consulted before the club launched their historic rainbow jersey at the Women In League round.

No other NRL team dating back to 1908 has launched a pride jersey.

“They (seven players) are not wearing the jersey because it goes against their cultural and religious beliefs,” Hasler said.

‘And I’m concerned about their (mental) well-being. Their spirituality is a central part of their well-being. The club made a mistake from which they will learn.’

Hasler went on to make “sincere apologies” to minority community groups, the 15 other NRL clubs, the LGBTQ community as a whole and the Australian Rugby League Commission in what quickly ended in fiasco.

‘The implementation of what was to be an extremely important initiative was poor. There was little consultation or collaboration between key stakeholders, both inside and outside the club,” he added.

Manly prop Josh Aloiai is one of seven Manly stars who will not play Thursday night because of wearing the pride jersey

Young shooter Josh Schuster also chose to boycott Thursday’s game because he didn’t feel comfortable wearing a pride jersey

“Unfortunately, this poor mismanagement has caused great confusion, discomfort and pain for many people.

“We’ve even had a negative impact on our playgroup, a wonderful group of people from many different races and cultural backgrounds.”

With seven Sea Eagles players not making themselves available for selection, Hasler was forced to make wholesale team changes for the crucial Round 20 game.

Fiji international Pio Seci will play on one wing, while journeyman Alfred Smalley has been elevated from the Blacktown Workers NSW Cup team and will make his NRL debut.

Ethan Bullemor returns to first class, with Kurt De Luis ready to start in the front row.

Coach Des Hasler (pictured) and Sea Eagles general manager of football John Bonasera contacted the seven players on Wednesday to tell them to stay home on Thursday on the advice of the NSW Police Department

Manly supporters are tipped to support their team with new look at 4 Pines Park on Thursday

James Segeyaro is set for a return to NRL action for the first time since 2019, named on the bench alongside Keppie, Martin Taupau and Morgan Boyle.

Zac Fulton, grandson of the late Immortal Bob Fulton, has been named 18th man – but can come off the bench in what would also be his first-class debut.

According to Sportsbet’s head-to-head betting market, the Sea Eagles are outsiders at $5.50.

And as the issue continues to divide footy fans and remain a major talking point, the seven Manly players who chose to boycott the match have been advised by NSW police to stay clear of 4 Pines Park for their own safety.