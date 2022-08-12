Outrage over video of airport workers filming themselves dancing as travel chaos hits Australia

Airport workers filmed dancing in front of a camera in the clear view of a terminal, their antics dividing Aussies online as travel chaos continues to paralyze the country.

The video was posted on Thursday by popular house music DJ Dave Winnel, and the Sydney producer joked that it was no surprise that his bags took so long to get to the airport.

When he finished a foreign tour, he said he saw the employees taking a short break from work.

He then took them in when they broke a move for a phone, while his video racked up a million views on TikTok.

The images have divided opinion, with some critical of the workers while others pointing out that they were simply cleaners and were not responsible for delays paralyzing the country’s airports.

The DJ captioned the video: ‘Why is my bag taking so long’.

‘Airports: We don’t have enough staff…’ also appeared above a video of two dancing cleaners. There were five employees dance in front of the phone in total.

“I know these pagers aren’t baggage handlers and I’m glad they’re having fun at work! Just a fun joke! Chill everyone! Lots of love!’ The DJ later wrote in the comments of the video he posted.

However, the video sparked a deluge of comments online.

“Ah, Gen Z,” wrote one woman. “Now we know why we are short on everything,” said another, joking that they also need to work on road construction.

“TikTok single-handedly destroyed the work ethic,” lamented another TikTok user.

“We all enjoy TikTok so we’re watching it now but to film them while you should be working,” wrote another.

Most, however, attended to the cleaning staff and said that if dancing was the reason their flight was being held up, they wouldn’t be so upset.

“I won’t be mad at delays anymore,” one wrote.

‘Ah Gen Z’: Airport workers were flogged online for shooting a TikTok dance video during their lunch break

‘Oh no! No more people at work having fun!’: Lots of jokes online that they wouldn’t mind if their flight was delayed if it allowed the staff to enjoy themselves

“If that’s why there are delays, I’m pretty happy about that,” said another TikTok user.

“Actually, it is the pilots who are understaffed due to a large backlog of medical treatments that need to be done…. So these employees are probably just enjoying life,” one said.

‘Every workplace needs a little fun… that’s how you keep your staff happy’, says another.

Many ex-airport workers came to defend the splashing cleaners.

“As someone who has worked at Manchester Airport, these times are extremely stressful and we are being abused and underpaid. I hope they had fun.’

“I used to work at the airport, they’re cleaners who probably wait for the passengers to get off the plane so they can clean,” one person guessed, a role who pays about $23 an hour on average.

Others were just happy to see the staff enjoying themselves.

‘Oh no! No more people at work having fun!’

“Let’s be happy that they enjoy their work, otherwise they might stop.”

Dozens of travelers at Melbourne airport have been warned of delays as huge queues meander across the terminal (pictured)

Passengers faced chaotic scenes at the airport with lines stretching all the way to the international terminal (pictured)

Mr Winnel confirmed with Daily Mail Australia that it was likely they were dancing to one of his latest songs.

“They were definitely excited about ‘1993,’” he joked.

The notoriously fragile world of aviation activities is vulnerable to external disturbances.

In Australia, flight cancellations are widespread and largely attributed to a lack of aircrew, including pilots and hostesses in ongoing Covid conditions.

Due to IT failures in the Qantas system at the beginning of the month, 41 flights from Sydney and Melbourne were canceled in one day.

Understaffing and technical difficulties during the winter school break also caused massive delays for airlines, with lines running outside the terminals for check-ins and security.

Qantas, Virgin Australia, Jetstar and REX have canceled flights out of Sydney with some frustrated travelers only getting a few hours’ notice.

Virgin Australia canceled 10 flights, Qantas canceled eight, and two flights were dropped due to Virgin and Rex dumping one.

Huge queues have formed at Sydney airport, leading to travel chaos ahead of the June long weekend

Thousands of passengers had to wait for hours to check in as long lines formed in the terminals at 6am stretching out front

In Melbourne, Qantas dropped seven flights, five from Emirates and Virgin Australia, two from American Airlines and one from British Airways.

It is understood that flights to and from Sydney have been canceled due to operational reasons including resource and technical requirements challenges.

The delays came just hours after thousands of Qantas passengers’ travel plans were disrupted by a nationwide computer outage.

Hundreds were left waiting to board grounded planes on runways across the country after an IT problem delayed up to a dozen domestic flights.

Meanwhile, in July thousands of travelers had to wait outside Sydney Airport in the cold as early morning fog caused massive delays and endless queues.

Major airlines have issued a series of apologies for the recent problems and cancellations travelers have faced.