Outrage over NRL grand final prices as fans lash out at $249 charge for nosebleed seats

NRL fans are fuming after some Grand Final ‘nosebleed’ tickets went on sale this week for nearly $250 per person.

Supporters who want to see the action live from the ‘gold’ section on October 2 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium will have to pay a small fortune – $249 – for the privilege.

While tickets elsewhere nearby start at a bargain price of $55, certain spots won’t come cheap.

The by dash try zone ($279), silver ($149), family zone ($59) tickets are bought relatively quickly when the opportunity presents itself – but the same can’t be said for the ‘elite experience’ which costs a staggering $675 for an individual seat.

The hefty prizes come after NSW and Queensland have engaged in a sporting tug-of-war with the NRL in recent weeks to host the big dance.

Tickets for the 2022 NRL Grand Final start at $55, but some fans are outraged after ‘gold’ tickets in the nosebleed section were priced at $249 (in blue right)

After the tickets were officially released, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo encouraged fans to secure their seats early.

“We’ve seen beautiful football this season and Grand Final Day represents the pinnacle of both NRL and NRLW premieres,” said Mr Abdo.

😳 just checked the NRL grand final ticket prices.

How does the NRL justify such ridiculous prices?? — Courtney (@Burgo0806) August 24, 2022

“During the 2022 season, fans have seized the opportunity to experience matches live, enjoy the atmosphere of packed houses and support their club.

“As well as being an exciting opportunity to see who wins the toughest rugby competitions in the world, the Grand Final Day also offers a great entertainment experience, including recognition of outgoing players and live music performances by talented Australian artists.”

Tourism Minister Ben Franklin is elated that the NRL Grand Final is back in Sydney after Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane hosted the 2021 decider due to Covid figures in the Harbor City.

The NSW government will be happy if an interstate team like Melbourne plays in the big dance as it means supporters of the interstate will travel (pictured, former Storm skipper Cameron Smith in 2020)

The hefty prizes come after NSW and Queensland have engaged in a sporting tug-of-war with the NRL in recent weeks to host the grand final (photo, Penrith’s Isaah Yeo in the 2020 decider)

“The NRL league has a dedicated supporter base in NSW and I am delighted that rugby league fans in our state will have the flagship game back in Sydney,” said Mr Franklin.

“Rugby League fans from across the country will flock to the NRL Grand Final, which will make a significant social and economic contribution to the state by creating and sustaining thousands of jobs and boosting NSW’s visitor economy.”

From 2023, the NRL will sell the Grand Final – Superbowl style – to the highest bidder, meaning it can be held in capitals such as Melbourne or Perth next year.

Peter V’landys, the chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, confirmed the development after accusing NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet of defaulting on a handshake deal to fund upgrades to the likes of Brookvale Oval, Leichhardt Oval and Shark Park.

V’Landys denounced the NSW government for using ‘human tragedy’ to break the $250 million deal after announcing that money would instead be allocated to flood victims across NSW.