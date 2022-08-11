Outrage over California school district giving ANTIFA teacher a $190,000 payout

There is growing outcry over a California school board’s decision to give a pro-communist ANTIFA teacher a generous payout of $190,000 instead of firing him after he was exposed for trying to indoctrinate children to become ‘revolutionaries’ to become.

Gabriel Gipe was exposed by Project Veritas last year. As a teacher at Inderkum High School, he plastered his class with photos of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong with the slogan ‘Antifascist action’.

The Natomas Unified School District placed him on paid leave pending an investigation, then struck a deal with him four months later in which he received $190,000 and tendered his resignation. That deal was announced this week.

Now the indignation about the payout is growing.

Many critics say it is another example of the double standards permeating America; one rule for conservative thinkers and another for anyone leaning to the left.

“This exorbitant compensation for a teacher who should have been fired on the spot illustrates why trust in schools is crumbling so quickly.

“The settlement — paid in public dollars — only encourages bad actors to bring their activism into the classroom and then sit back and wait for a windfall,” Erika Sanzi, director of Outreach for Parents Defending Education, told DailyMail.com .

Harmeet K. Dhillon, former vice chairman of the California Republican Party, echoed the anger.

She said it was indicative of the teachers union’s hold on schools.

This is a classic example of the California Teachers Association’s deadly grip on both our schools and our politicians – they have made it virtually impossible to fire even the most harmful, corrupt and anti-teaching teachers!

This teacher repeatedly violated school norms about politicking the class and still had to be paid handsomely to leave, like a squatter in an abandoned building.

And yet the Sacramento Democrats are united in opposing charter schools, vouchers, school choice and parental rights. The education of Californian children seems to be the lowest priority of the school system,” she told DailyMail.com.

Natomas School District Superintendent Chris Evans in defense of the decision, appears to be blaming the California Teacher’s Association union.

“California is not an easy place to fire a teacher. I think everyone knows that,” Chris Evans, the Natomas Unified School District Superintendent told the… Sacramento Bee.

Project Veritas filmed Gipe undercover last year. In the scathing footage, he was filmed saying, “I have an Antifa flag on my… [classroom] wall and a student complained about it – he said he was uncomfortable with it.

‘Well this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable I don’t know what to tell you. Perhaps you should not align yourself with the values ​​that this [Antifa flag] is opposite to.

‘I have 180 days to run’ [students] in revolutionaries,” he told an undercover reporter.

He hung posters of Chairman Mao in his classroom and encouraged children to attend right-wing demonstrations as counter-protesters.

He said he would even give them extra credit for doing this.

“I post a calendar every week… I’ve had students show up to protests, community events, dining, food distribution, everything.

“When they go, they take pictures, write down a reflection – that’s their extra credit.”

Last year, Evans, the school’s principal, sat down with Project Veritas in an effort to clear the school of any wrongdoing.

“The posters have been added over time…I am absolutely disappointed with the way it has been handled,” he said.

He reprimanded the journalists for denouncing Gipe with their own cameras instead of asking him and the school board for formal permission.

Gipe’s case stands in stark contrast to that of Tanner Cross, a conservative teacher who was suspended from office last year after publicly denouncing transgender policies pushed by the Loudoun County School board.

He was eventually reinstated, after a public legal battle and a public response to the school.