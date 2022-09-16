Outrage as MPs jump the queue to pay tribute to the Queen

<!–

Members of Parliament staff have “flooded” the House of Commons authorities with complaints that they are not being given priority to see the Queen in state at the Palace of Westminster.

While many MPs – including colleagues, MPs themselves, cleaners and cooks – can skip the line, those who work for MPs cannot.

Yesterday saw Jacob Rees-Mogg pay his respects along with his wife Helena and three of their sons.

Typical complaints from MPs staff about the queue jump passes include: ‘I’ve been working here for 30 years and this is an insult’, according to the Politico website. But another said the anger at cleaners and cooks “radiates with snobbery.”

MPs have been criticized for their ability to skip the line to visit the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. Pictured: Tory MP Jacob Rees Mogg

Prime Minister Liz Truss, pictured in front of Labor’s Sir Keir Starmer, led a procession of MPs past the coffin

Ordinary members of the public have to queue at night to see the Queen

Downing Street said the queuing system is going according to plan, despite access to be interrupted for six hours after maximum capacity has been reached.

House of Commons authorities informed staff that they understood the “significant disappointment” of many staff members and were “inundated” with complaints. But in an update to staff, seen by The Spectator, they said: “Unfortunately, based on the expected numbers we expect to queue in the coming days, it is not possible to open further access without the risk that access will be affected. to line up the crowd.

“The absolute priority is to ensure that as many members of the public as possible can pay their respects, many of whom have traveled from across the country and queued, often for more than nine or ten hours. We don’t want to compromise their ability to get through Westminster Hall in any way.”

The special access for MPs – who are also allowed to bring in a maximum of four guests – has provoked criticism.

The crowd waiting in line labeled it an “abuse of privilege.” But the House of Commons said some MPs had used their guest passes to take in their staff, and said they would keep a close eye on ticket allocation.

Parliamentary authorities did not respond to a request for comment last night.