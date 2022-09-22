Outrage at Darcy Swain’s weak ban for horror Bleidsloe Cup tackle All Blacks Wallabies Quinn Tupaea

Rugby fans have been left furious after Australia’s Darcy Swain received what they believe is a soft six-week ban for an incident that left New Zealand’s Quinn Tupaea with a season-ending knee injury.

Tupaea ruptured his medial cruciate ligament and partially tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee after Swain went into a scuffle and made solid contact with the All Black’s outstretched leg.

Swain received a yellow card at the time but was cited after last week’s Bledisloe Cup match at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

The SANZAAR judicial committee’s ban will run until November 6, ruling Swain out of tour matches against Scotland at Murrayfield on October 30 and France in Paris on November 6.

It also means the Wallabies lock will tag along from home as Dave Rennie’s side head to Eden Park on Saturday to face a sizzling All Blacks.

Cadeyrn Neville will replace Swain, with the Wallabies confirming the Brumbies lock has fully recovered from a knee injury picked up against England and will start in the second row in Auckland.

Rugby fans took to social media to defend the ‘easy’ decision handed out to Swain.

‘Darcy Swain gets 6 weeks. Shame on you. Gutless bastards,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Darcy Swain was yellow carded for the Bledisloe Cup incident and faced a SANZAAR judicial committee hearing on Wednesday night

‘6 week ban for Darcy Swain. 9/12 months out injured for the All Blacks player. World Rugby is a joke. Absolutely shocking,” added a second.

“Darcy Swain’s lawyer is going to get a lot more gigs,” joked a third.

The episode has angered many in the New Zealand camp, with Beauden Barrett labeling it a ‘free shot’ at a ‘sitting duck’.

“Immediately after the All Blacks’ 39-37 win, coach Ian Foster said his side ‘had big issues’ with the incident.”

“We’ve got a player who’s probably out for nine months and you can’t target the legs on the side when clearing past the ball,” he said.

‘The rules are pretty clear.’

Many rugby fans believe Swain got away with the ordeal – citing the decision as ‘gutless’ and ‘disgraceful’

While many are holding on to the anger from the hit, at Thursday’s team naming in Auckland, Foster was hesitant to further fuel the fire.

“It is what it is … so he’s got what he’s got,” he said.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie played down the incident last week, saying he was not sure it was worth a yellow card.

“It was definitely not intentional. “Ironically, he got rolled in the neck before he cleaned up, but it wasn’t brought up,” Rennie said at the post-match press conference.

Swain will also miss next month’s Australia A tour of Japan, the team he was controversially named to this week in what some believed was a ploy to use up his suspension.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said on Friday that Tupaea (pictured) will be out for at least three months. The act was not found to be intentional but ‘very reckless’

The 25-year-old has played more times for the Wallabies this season than any other Australian A team.

By making the ban time-related, rather than battle-related, Sanzaar has negated this problem.

Swain was found guilty of breaching Law 9.11 which states that ‘players must not do anything reckless or dangerous to others’.

The act was not found to be intentional but ‘very reckless’.