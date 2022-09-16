Outrage as woke NYC private school imposes new student dress code despite drag queen performance

A glitzy private school in New York City has outraged students and parents by enacting a strict new dress code, despite inviting a drag queen to perform at the school in a baby doll dress that violates the code.

Grace Church School in the East Village, a historic Episcopal private school founded in 1894, has failed to enforce the dress code in recent years, but has recently emailed students that they are taking it seriously again.

Sophomores at the school received the email last Sunday describing what clothing would be considered inappropriate, including “tights that are worn as pants,” miniskirts, sportswear, caps, tank tops and “trousers that fall below the waist.”

“If you want to bring something to school to ask me if it’s okay, I’ll be happy to review your clothing choices without punishment or judgment,” the dean wrote in the memo.

Following the outcry, the school responded with a new letter stating that the new rules were put in place to “promote a certain sense of culture and community.”

The school’s demands that cost $58,000 a year sound hypocritical, as the school invited drag queen Brita Filter to perform at their sixth annual Pride Chapel event last spring and forced students to attend.

Grace Church School in New York City has felt the ire of teachers and students alike after enacting a new dress code that some say is archaic and repressive

The school’s decision to implement it comes across as hypocritical as they often invite scantily clad drag queens to perform at school-sponsored LGBTQ pride events

Brita, whose real name is Jesse Havea, was seen in the school chapel in a short orange miniskirt, dancing up and down the aisle as students and teachers cheered.

The drag queen took part in season 12 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and posted a video of her performance at school on Tik Tok with the caption ‘I literally went to church today to teach the kids. A Catholic high school here in NYC invited me to their Pride Chapel.”

“Visibility is important and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to talk to you about my work as an LGBTQ+ Drag Queen activist,” the caption continues.

The artist said he would “never forget this beautiful moment” and released a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz.

A student who attended and wished to remain anonymous told Canadian magazine The Post Millennial that there was “a lot of social pressure” involved in the performance.

“There was a lot of social pressure to dance along and pretend it was normal,” the student said.

“Whether it’s people tapping their shoulders and telling them to get up, or just a collective staring contest at who didn’t quite participate,” they continued.

Another student said, “Immediately upon entering, there was a person handing out stickers with Pride flags on them without ironically saying, ‘Take one or you’re homophobic.’

One student even said that as Havea approached the altar, he was joined by other dance students, some of whom twerked along with the music.

“I wondered, ‘Is this really happening in a chapel?’ the student asked.

Video posted online by drag queen Brita Filter shows her walking down the aisles of the Grace Church chapel in bright orange go-go boots and a high-hem blue babydoll dress

She was at the private Episcopal school for the sixth annual Pride Chapel event on April 27

The event was sponsored by the school, the pastor, as well as students and faculty advisors from Spectrum, the school’s LGBTQ club

Havea has previously competed in RuPaul’s Drag Race and is the National Co-Chair of Drag Out the Vote

After the performance, the students were encouraged to discuss their sexuality and gender identity with Havea, and a teacher dropped out during this time because they were repeatedly wronged by other faculties.

Students said teacher Uyen Nguyen reportedly told the chapel full of students “how much they loved the gay kids in school, and how this was the most inclusive and accepting place they’ve ever been, but it’s the administration she can’t handle.” to work.’

Nguyen had complained about the problem in the past, saying that colleagues using the wrong pronouns was a “stressor” for them, saying they were not given any responsibility if they used the wrong pronouns.

On social media, Havea markets herself with the hashtag #AnythingButPure, playing on the name Brita Filter.

And on his Instagram and YouTube pages, he consistently alludes to various kinks and risky sexual practices, including “water sports,” “fisting,” “balls deep,” “turning out,” “glory hole,” and using the phrase ” 1 in pink, 2 in the stench.’

In an interview with Get Out Magazine in 2017 Havea said, “I like to mess up things that are very gentle, things you shouldn’t touch. That’s really what I like to do.’