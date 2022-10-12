Outrage as Oklahoma Governor fundraises in SECRET to build new $6.5m official mansion

Oklahoma’s governor has secretly raised funds to build a new $6.5 million official mansion after complaining that the original historic home was making his children sick.

John Kevin Stitt has been quietly making plans to build a new governor’s house on the grounds of the main house, after moving out of the original mansion – which has housed every first family for the past 90 years.

The subterfuge, first revealed by KFOcritics have wondered who is positing six-figure donations to Stitt — and what private favors the powerful legislature can do for them in return.

Stitt, a Republican, has long bragged about his commitment to transparency, but has now refused to disclose the names of his donors, even though he is not legally required to do so.

GOP state representative Logan Phillips is one of those unimpressed by the governor’s antics.

He said, ‘Who donates? Where do they get bribes? I guarantee they are.

“We don’t have any tender contracts here and the governor is using this as a way to raise money for himself or for his banking system. This is self-enrichment and self-dealing at its core.’

The mega-mansion’s plot was discovered after Stitt allegedly called the original Oklahoma City governor’s house “uninhabitable.”

That comes despite the $2 million renovations completed last year, which gave the mansion a new roof, windows, heating system, kitchen and plumbing, and structural improvements.

He and his wife Sarah — a controversial figure who escaped punishment in 2021 after causing two crashes in taxpayer-funded SUVs — have complained that mold in the property is making their children sick.

They have complained even after millions in taxpayer dollars were used to improve the house, which the governor doesn’t even live in.

Instead, Republican Stitt and his family moved out of the house shortly after August 2019, when he purchased a $2.7 million dollar estate at Oak Tree Golf and Country Club.

He then began planning to build a new, lavish governor’s house and presented the idea to former first families — none of whom supported the proposal.

The Stitts are said to have defended their plan by saying the proposed new mansion will cost taxpayers nothing. But others have contradicted that Oklahoma’s taxpayers will have to pay for the maintenance of the new property, as well as the historic mansion, after the Stitts leave office.

Recent first families are proud of the renovations — with Frank Keating building the Phillips Pavilion, David Walters expanding the family living space on the second floor, and Brad Henry paying for a grand piano and family movie room. The mansion is pictured in 2019

Insiders claim that when Stitt, 49, moved into the historic 14,000-square-foot home in 2019, it had fallen into “dilapidated” condition and mold had settled in the heating and ventilation systems.

This made the six children of the family sick, according to… KFO.

The historic mansion, which opened in 1928 and has housed 19 state governors, was a fire hazard and “non-conductive to family life.”

The Oklahoma government website erroneously reads, “Today, Governor Stitt and his family live in the five rooms on the second floor.”

According to KFOR, who spoke to every living governor in the state, the house Stitt has seemingly ignored is a “joy” to live in and is one of the highest honors in Oklahoma.

The mansion has a library, drawing room, dining room, grand ballroom, kitchen, porch and five bedrooms. The first floor is currently open for tours.

Recent first families are proud of the renovations – Frank Keating built the Phillips Pavilion, David Walters expanded the family living room on the second floor, and Brad Henry paid for a grand piano and a family movie room.

Sharen Lenhart Polkinghorne, who has worked at the governor’s mansion since 1980, said, “It’s part of Oklahoma. Everyone knows we are a strong people, and we built that mansion for the first family. It’s a privilege to be there.’

Minutes of meetings with Friends of the Mansion, a nonprofit dedicated to maintaining it, show that the budget for the new building is a whopping $6.5 million.

The Oklahoma Governor’s mansion has a library, drawing room, dining room, grand ballroom, kitchen, sunroom, and five bedrooms. The first floor is currently open for tours

In 2021, the nonprofit’s president told everyone at the meeting to keep the project “confidential.” Board members were also forced to sign an NDA, KFO reported.

Logan Phillips, a member of the Oklahoma State House of Representatives, said, “This is brand new information. At no point were we told anything about building a new mansion.

“That’s absolutely insane. It shows exactly how out of touch this governor has with the current situation in Oklahoma. We have schools with a 0 percent increase, and now he’s going to build a mansion because the house isn’t nice enough for him. That’s inappropriate.’

Construction of the new private home will start next year. Friends of the Mansion have been approached for comment.

