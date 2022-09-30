Outrage as new $5,000 fine is introduced for Australians with smelly rubbish bins

Mayor Karen Vernon dismissed the idea that there would be ‘bin sniffers’

A Perth municipality has introduced a $5,000 fine for residents if they leave their bins too smelly.

In the suburb of Victoria Park, in Perth’s east, locals could be hit with a $5,000 fine if their green garden container attracts a bad smell.

Speaking on 6PR radio, Victoria Park Mayor Karen Vernon said the law ensures people sort their waste correctly.

However, the mayor put an end to rumors that the council would use “rubbish sniffers” to catch individuals.

“What’s really important is that the contents of the third bin is only organic material so it can be processed into compost,” Ms Vernon said.

‘We need some powers in a local council to get that behavior to change properly.

“If someone puts all the wrong things in the third bin at one point, those people will find that there are consequences for not doing the right thing, but it’s certainly not as dramatic as bins roaming the streets.”

Outraged locals took to social media and slammed the move as ‘nonsense’.

‘Fining someone because their bin smells should be a council service to disinfect bins after they are emptied. We pay astronomical prices, let’s see them justified,’ one user commented.

‘Tis a blimmin bin. It’s not going to smell like roses, said another.

‘Omg who seriously has clean smelling waste after a week in an outdoor bin? Maybe they can give deodorant to our bins or perfume!’ wrote a third.