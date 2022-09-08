<!–

Joe Politics’ Twitter account has sparked anger after posting an unsavory tweet about Liz Truss and the Queen – before being forced to delete it.

The political wing of the Joe news channel tweeted this week a photo of newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss meeting Her Majesty in Balmoral, but suggested this was the moment she had “poisoned” her.

The tweet came minutes after it was announced that Her Majesty, 96, has been placed under medical supervision in Balmoral today after doctors raised health concerns.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and in Balmoral.’

A spokesperson has also confirmed that Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William are traveling to Scotland to be with her.

But just minutes after the announcement, Joe Politics’ Twitter account shared an “outrageous” tweet – which was deleted minutes later.

Social media users have reacted furiously, calling the account “despicable” and calling on the page to apologize.

The Joe Politics page shared this photo of Liz Truss meeting the Queen at Balmoral, before suggesting that this was the moment she had ‘poisoned’ the monarch

One said: ‘Absolutely disgraceful. Twitter is taking down this disgusting tweet.”

A second said, “Hey Politics Joe, I hope you will acknowledge and apologize for this despicable tweet.”

A third added: ‘Wow, absolutely disgusting and angry. I can’t believe anyone would say that about a lady who has given her whole life, been unwavering for our country and an absolute rock of foundation for anyone in times of need.

‘Sick. You should be ashamed.’

And a fourth added: ‘Oh, you can’t get away with this Political Joe. This is absolutely mean, shame on you!!!’

Minutes before the statement, new Prime Minister Liz Truss received a note in the House of Commons briefing her on the development while revealing her plans to cut energy bills for the next two years.

Ms Truss said ‘the whole country will be deeply concerned about the news of Buckingham Palace this lunchtime’ and added: ‘My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our UK – are with Her Majesty The Queen at the moment. and her family’.

A statement about the queen’s health is exceptionally rare and raises great concern

Yesterday, on a doctor’s advice, the Queen had to postpone a meeting of the Privy Council at the last minute. After a busy day on Tuesday greeting both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss at Balmoral, as well as taking on other light duties, the 96-year-old monarch has been told to rest.

And today Buckingham Palace revealed that doctors have been brought to Balmoral this morning following concerns.

She was supposed to virtually hold the Privy Council last night, during which the new Prime Minister would have taken her oath as First Lord of the Treasury, and Cabinet ministers would be sworn into their roles and appointed as privy counselors, if they had not already been appointed Minister of Finance. one in the past.

There had been a flurry of activity in the House of Commons this lunchtime as concerns about the Queen were raised to the Prime Minister. Nadhim Zahawi had given her a note, which she read and put in it