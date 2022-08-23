Outrage as hockey team tanks game to get better run in the finals – only to have their plan backfire

<!–

A Western Australia hockey team has deliberately conceded goals in the closing minutes of their game in hopes of finding an easier final path – and the controversial tactic has infuriated club members.

The Towns South team’s decision to refuel in the final minutes of their game against Wests at Bussleton last weekend has caused such a furore that it has sparked an investigation in the local league.

Towns South were leading the game 4-2 with seven minutes left in their last game of the regular season, when their coach reportedly told them to let their opponents score two goals to make it 4-4.

Towns South Hockey Club. Daily Mail Australia does not imply that any of the players in the above photo were involved in the tank incident.

Hockey club West. Daily Mail Australia does not imply that any of the players in the above photo were involved in the tank incident.

Towns South players stood still as their opponents scored two goals to tie the scores.

The tank team hoped the result would give them an easier run into the first round of the final – but the plan seems to backfire and both teams will now have to meet again for the second week in a row.

Local umpire Jarrod Booth – who led the game at Bunbury Hockey Stadium – was disgusted by the Towns South display.

Umpire Jarrod Booth (dressed in yellow) led the match and was disgusted by the tank tactics

“They had just scored their fourth goal with about seven minutes to go and their coach yelled that they could get two,” he said. The Western Australian.

“A man attacked them and their whole team yelled at him to stop.

“I didn’t know what to do as a referee, I had clearly never been in that situation before.

‘I thought it was nonsense. I was quite disgusted.’

A former Towns South club president said he was outraged by the tank incident.

“It was quite disappointing to hear of the event that took place and I hope the club took the matter seriously and took action,” he said.

A Towns South in action. Daily Mail Australia does not imply that any of the players in the above photo were involved in the tank incident.

“It’s pretty disappointing that this has happened at our highest level of hockey here in the Southwest, but it shouldn’t happen anywhere.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted both clubs in question for further comment.

The next game between the two sides will take place in Bussleton this weekend – with Towns South fourth on the ladder and Wests third.