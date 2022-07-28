Outrage as Emmanuel Macron hosts Saudia Arabia’s crown prince for dinner in Paris

Emmanuel Macron sparked controversy last night by hosting the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for dinner in Paris.

The meeting is part of Mohammed Bin Salman’s first visit to Europe since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The two leaders last met in December in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Handshake: Emmanuel Macron with Prince Mohammed last night

Last night’s talks led to a sharp rebuke from Khashoggi’s fiancée.

Hatice Cengiz said the French president had welcomed the “executioner with all honors” from her late partner.

She added: “The surge in energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine cannot justify exonerating – in the name of alleged realpolitik – the person responsible for Saudi policy towards political opponents.” French Green MEP Yannick Jadot, who ran in this year’s presidential election, also chided Macron for welcoming the prince to the Elysee.

“Is the dismembered body of journalist Khashoggi on the dinner menu?” he asked.

Prince Mohammed has repeatedly denied involvement in the murder of the former Washington Post writer.

Western powers are again targeting Saudi Arabia over fears that Russia will cut gas supplies this winter.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne insisted that such concerns necessitated talks with energy producers.