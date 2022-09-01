Outrage as Berkeley is now demanding students wear masks if they are not vaccinated against FLU 

The University of California, Berkeley has introduced a mask mandate for students who have not taken a seasonal flu shot.

“Masks are mandatory during flu season if they have not been vaccinated against flu,” reads an announcement on the school’s website.

The guidelines also strongly recommend that all people on UC Berkeley campuses wear masks indoors, regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status.

The move, which doubles up on a widespread masking policy and challenges 2019 seasonal flu standards, was met with an outpouring of criticism and ridicule on social media in equal measure.

Attorney and California Senate candidate Mark Meuser said: “UC Berkeley is going to force unvaccinated students to mask during flu season, despite the CDC saying that unvaccinated should now be treated the same as vaccinated.”

“Someone should tell UC Berkeley to follow science,” he joked sarcastically.

“2019 standards are gone for good in Berkeley as the university mandates masks in flu seasons,” another user tweeted.

Other users were in disbelief at the decision.

“I saw some footage of it and doubted it, oh no, it’s really… Let’s have a 100-year-old consensus that masks don’t help with the flu,” one said.

Another commented: “It’s worth asking how we got to this point, where two weeks to break the curve has become a permanent crusade against seasonal respiratory infections in general.”

The news of UC Berkeley’s ramping up of restrictive masking policies comes as the Biden administration hopes to make a Covid booster an annual routine.

That’s the message at the heart of its campaign to sell the newly authorized injection to an American public that has widely rejected boosters since they first became available last fall.

Shooting of the updated boosters, specially designed by Pfizer and Moderna to respond to the Omicron strain, could begin within days.

The US government has purchased 170 million doses and emphasizes that everyone will have free access to the booster.

dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 coordinator, said this latest round of injections will provide protection during the busy cold and flu season, hoping to persuade people to get the vaccine annually.

Meanwhile, even the bosses of vaccine makers are clashing over the effectiveness of continuous booster shots.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said annual injections for healthy people may not be a good use of taxpayers’ money.

The vaccines are considered important for the vulnerable and the elderly.

But Soriot, speaking of encouraging healthy people, said: The Sunday Telegraph: ‘I don’t know if it’s really a good use of money.’

He said shots protect healthy people for a “long time” — possibly several years.

Meanwhile, Susan Rienow, boss of vaccine maker Pfizer, warned that people should “stay vigilant.”

She said: ‘Making sure that people boost their immunity so that we can prevent people from being hospitalized is going to be very important.’

Discussions over the effectiveness of booster shots continue as House Republicans sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday demanding that he lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that they say has kept about 45,000 National Guardsmen inactive since the end of June.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin instituted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for National Guard troops late last year, with a June 30, 2022 deadline for troops to either have CDC-mandated shots — or risk losing by being paid. and get trained

The memo, obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, was written by Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida – a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the first green beret elected to Congress.

It has been signed by more than a dozen of his colleagues, including GOP conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik and Republican Study Committee leader, Rep. Jim Banks.

They are calling on Austin to immediately lift the vaccine mandate in light of the staff shortage across the military and the harrowing progress in rival nation forces like China.

“All of this is happening against the background of a recruitment and retention crisis that military services have not seen in decades,” the letter warns.

National Guard troops who have not received two COVID-19 vaccine doses by June 30, 2022, are being threatened with, or actively excluded from, federally funded deployment and receive payment, according to the Pentagon’s late 2021 vaccine order.

They are also not allowed to participate in training exercises in which vaccinated military personnel participate.

That affects about 10 percent of armed forces that have not been vaccinated or are awaiting approval for waivers.

“Our military has been crippled by the restrictive COVID-19 policies implemented by the Defense Department under the Biden administration,” Waltz told DailyMail.com.