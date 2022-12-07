Outrage as Australian supermarket charges surcharge for cold drinks as electricity bills spiral out of control: ‘It’s crazy’

Australians have been divided by a convenience store’s decision to put a surcharge on all its cold drinks as electricity prices continue to rise.

Citi Super Asian supermarket on George Street in Sydney’s CBD has added a 20p surcharge for cold drinks under 1.5 liters and an additional 50p for drinks over 1.5 litres.

The bright green sign hanging above the doorless fridge angered social media users who took to Reddit to complain about the extra fee.

“Cold drinks surcharge,” wrote the person who saw the sign.

‘I guess it’s new (at least to me)’.

Aussies quickly agreed that the sign was ‘bulls***’ and several admitted that they thought cold drinks had a price already because they were refrigerated.

“Maybe if they had doors on their refrigerators, the electricity bill wouldn’t be so high that they would have to extort money from their customers,” suggested another.

Others said supermarkets had been charging higher prices for cold drinks for years.

‘This has been the practice for a long time. Look at the price in the soda aisle and compare it to the chilled ones,” said one woman.

One man agreed that the controversial accusation was “nothing new.”

“My local grocery store and bottle have been charging a surcharge for cold drinks for years,” he said.

“Woolies and Coles do this without the sign,” said another. Have you ever noticed how expensive a Pepsi is from the fridge instead of the shelf?

One person said it was fair enough that cold drinks had a surcharge since business owners paid for space, electricity, and the refrigerator.

‘If you want to pay less then buy the hot drink’ they said.

2GB radio host Ben Fordham called the surcharge “crazy”.

‘Is this really what it’s all about with energy bills? A surcharge for cold drinks? Fordham wrote on his Facebook page Thursday.

50 cents extra for a drink that’s been in the fridge? If this becomes the norm, it’s going to be an expensive summer!

It comes as state and federal leaders fail to provide any relief to Australians tired of paying exorbitant electricity bills ahead of Christmas.

The government is hopeful that it can negotiate a deal on the energy crisis after it asked states to limit the price of coal to less than half the market price.

But on Thursday morning, Jim Chalmers confirmed that the leaders had not yet reached an agreement before Friday’s virtual national cabinet meeting.

The federal budget has forecast a 56 percent increase in electricity prices and a 44 percent increase in gas prices for homes over the next two years.

Australians may not see a change in their energy bills until the middle of next year.