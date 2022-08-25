Outrage as a ‘blatantly sexist’ joke is published in an Australian town’s local paper

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A ‘blatantly sexist’ joke about domestic violence, published in a regional newsletter, has been reported to the Australian press watchdog.

On Thursday, Attorney General and Minister for Women’s Affairs Shannon Fentiman confirmed she had filed a complaint with the Australian Press Council over a joke published in Murgon Moments, the local newspaper for the Queensland city of Murgon.

The insulting joke involved a doctor telling a woman she could avoid being a victim of domestic violence by keeping her mouth shut.

The Murgon Moments, a regional Queensland newsletter, shared a joke in which a doctor told domestic violence to avoid injury by staying quiet

It was shared under the Joke of the Month section of the newspaper for August.

Ms Fentiman said publishing the joke was disrespectful to victims of domestic violence, survivors, their families and first responders.

“As Minister for Women’s Affairs and the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Violence, it is deeply disturbing that a community newspaper in Queensland should publish such disgraceful content, and it should be reprimanded for spreading this so-called ‘joke’ to its readers,” she told courier. Mail.

Attorney General and Minister for Women’s Affairs Shannon Fentiman reported the joke, which she says is disrespectful to victims of domestic violence, to the Australian Press Council.

“As a nation, we have come so far in our fight to end all forms of domestic and family violence, but it is publications like this that belittle and undermine the very abuse we are trying to eradicate.

“I strongly urge the Australian Press Council to respond promptly to this complaint to ensure that all media in every community are of the highest standard.”

The APC is not a legal entity and cannot sanction the paper.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Murgon Moments for comment.