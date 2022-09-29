Outrage after child appears to rub CROTCH of a performer at Chattanooga Pride Youth Day drag show

The so-called “family drag show” at a Tennessee Pride event has sparked outrage and controversy after a child appears to touch a performer below the waist.

The clip was posted by several conservative influencers, including right-wing journalist Andy Ngo, of the ‘Pride Youth Day’ drag show at Wanderlinger Brewing Company.

A part of the video shows a boy approaching a performer dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid and placing his hand on the actress’s crotch area.

The clip shows the young man seeming to want to feel the texture of the costume he was wearing to get closer to the Disney princess.

A spokesperson for Chattanooga Pride said NewsChannel 9 that the artist is a biological woman and has performed for children in the area several times. They pointed out that all of the Disney Princess impersonators who performed in the show were biological women.

The so-called “family drag show” at a Tennessee Pride event has sparked outrage and controversy after a child appears to touch a performer below the waist.

The clip was posted by several conservative influencers, including right-wing journalist Andy Ngo, of the ‘Pride Youth Day’ drag show at Wanderlinger Brewing Company.

A portion of the video shows a boy approaching a performer dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid and placing his hand in the performer’s crotch area.

They also claim that the video is taken out of context and does not show the artist moving the girl’s hands away from her and further away from her after the video ends.

Her full statement adds: “Her tail was made of a reversible sequin fabric, so the smaller child was touching her.” What the video did not show was the artist redirecting the boy by moving to the side.

They also claim that the video includes clips, including a performer spreading his legs to reveal his underwear, from events that children were not allowed to attend.

Since the tweet, the spokesperson says they and the organization have received death threats.

Conservatives were angered by the clip, with campaigner Robby Starbuck saying: “I think it’s clearly wrong.”

The clip shows the young man seeming to want to feel the texture of the costume he was wearing to get closer to the Disney princess.

“If you look at even some of the biggest drag queens in the world, they’re no strangers to admitting to the fact that this is very sexual, you know, more or less, we’ll call it an art form.”

A writer for the right site. Law Enforcement Today went further, calling the event “another disgusting display of child brainwashing and grooming of innocent children at the hands of sexualized drag queens.”

Natalie Green, who brought her three young children to the event, defended the moment, saying: “The princesses weren’t drag performers, they were cisgender women.” No one is forcing that child to do anything. She is like her, three, she saw something that was brilliant.

She added that she and her son watch RuPaul’s Drag Race together and wanted to see a drag show in person.

A spokesperson for the bar, which claims it hosts everything from LGBTQ+ to church-related events, said in a statement: “Families who attended expressed no issues and were supportive of event-related activities and have supported the promoter on social media. advocates for your election, your children and Chattanooga Pride.’

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp seemed disgusted by the video, saying: ‘This is not hard. Parents should not take children to drag shows and business owners should not host drag shows geared towards children.

“It’s a shame this is happening on Ironman weekend when the best of our area is on display. For visitors: no, these are not our values.’

He seemed to back off a bit in his comments. cheep who said that while she would not take her children to a drag show, that “any hate speech or threat of violence is despicable.”

In a statement on Facebook, the Chattanooga Pride Board wrote that they are adding security to more events during their celebration, but will continue as scheduled.

They wrote: ‘The Chattanooga Pride Board 2022 stands firm against all forms of prejudice, bigotry, racism, homophobia and transphobia. To the allies and supporters of our community: thank you. Thank you for supporting us. Your support does not go unnoticed.’

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp seemed disgusted by the video.

He seemed to back off his comments a bit in a tweet saying that while he wouldn’t take his kids to a drag show, “any hate speech or threat of violence is despicable.”