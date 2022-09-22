Outrage as 41-year-old motorist who ‘plowed into teenager Republican’ after an argument released

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shannon Brandt, 41, of North Dakota admitted to fatally beating 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after ‘a political argument’

A driver accused of fatally beating a teen in North Dakota is alleged to have told investigators he deliberately hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents.

Cayler Ellingson, 18, was beaten and killed early Sunday morning after a street dance in McHenry.

The driver accused of hitting Ellingson in an alley. Shannon Brandt, 41, is being charged in Foster County with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Prison records from Stutsman County, where Brandt was held, shows that he paid $50,000 bail on Tuesday and was released.

Brandt told investigators he left the crime scene after beating Ellingson, came back briefly, called 911, and then left, according to a probable cause statement.

The court document said Brandt told investigators he drank alcohol before hitting Ellingson and believed the teen was calling on people to harm him after arguing and that he felt threatened.

He told state first responders that “he hit the pedestrian (Ellingson) because the pedestrian was threatening him.”

Cayler Ellingson, 18, was hit by a car on Sunday after ‘a political argument’

The case caught the attention of former President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Brandt stated that he had a political argument with the pedestrian, who then called some people with Brandt because they were afraid they would come and get him,” the court documents.

“Brandt admitted to State Radio that he hit the pedestrian and that the pedestrian was part of a Republican extremist group.”

“Brandt admitted that he left the scene of the incident and returned shortly after where he called 911.”

Ellingson was taken to a hospital in Carrington with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead.

Ellingson was taken to hospital with serious injuries but could not be rescued

Ellingson was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead shortly after

The families of both Brandt and Ellingson both arrived on the scene shortly after police arrived.

Investigators arrested Brandt at his home in Glenfield later on Sunday.

Brandt admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the incident, records show.

Officials said he agreed to a chemical breath test that showed his blood alcohol level was above 0.08%, the legal limit for driving.

The case caught the attention of former President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

An 18-year-old conservative is murdered by a 41-year-old leftist and the media is silent. No connection to Joe Biden and his insane speech from just 2 weeks ago…it’s like it never happened and doesn’t matter. Of course Trump wouldn’t get that advantage if our media is broken!’ he tweeted Tuesday.

Brandt was charged with criminal vehicular murder and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a fatality; he was also charged with drunk driving

Captain Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, who helped investigate the death, said Brandt’s allegation about the political argument has not been substantiated as the investigation is still ongoing and more witnesses are yet to be heard.

The specific details of the alleged argument were not released.

Ellingson’s parents later told police they knew Brandt, but they did not believe their son did, the affidavit said.

Ellingson’s mother described how she was on her way to pick up her son from McHenry when he called her around 2:40 a.m. and asked if she knew Brandt.

Ellingson called again moments later and said ‘he’ or ‘they’ were chasing him.’

She was unable to reach him after that, the document said.