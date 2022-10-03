Outcry as British researcher is given ANOTHER grant by NIH to investigate COVID

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is still led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, has awarded a $3.3 million grant to a research organization run by a close friend of Fauci.

The new study will examine bats and other coronaviruses in the wild and will run through August 2027.

The organization conducting the research, EcoHealth Alliance, is led by Peter Daszak, who is known to be close to Fauci.

In the summer of 2021, emails between Fauci and Daszak were leaked. In one, Daszak appeared to express gratitude to Fauci for downplaying the theory that Covid-19 was created in a lab in Wuhan, China.

Previously, Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance has used the Wuhan Institute of Virology for research, particularly in gain-of-function research where organisms are genetically modified.

There are unconfirmed rumors that this kind of research caused the Covid-19 virus.

dr. Anthony Fauci will step down as leader of the NIH in December 2022.

EcoHealth Alliance boss Peter Daszak, shown here, is known for being close to Dr. Anthong Fauci. state

In a leaked 2020 email, Daszak appeared to thank Fauci for downplaying the theory that Covid-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

The justification for the grant says that previous research in this area “identifies the border region of southern China, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam as being at high risk for the future emergence of novel coronaviruses and the potential location where SARS-CoV-2 for the first has been spilled ‘about’ from bats to humans.’

The research also includes testing communities living in close proximity to wildlife in Southeast Asia for coronaviruses.

According to the NIH website, the research includes providing ‘viral sequences and isolates for use in vaccine development’.

The main aim of the study is described as conducting ‘community surveys and biological sampling of people frequently exposed to wildlife in Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, to find serological evidence of overflow’.

The other primary goal is ‘sampling and PCR screening of bats and other wildlife at community surveillance sites’.

The new research may also provide data on wildlife reservoirs and community overflow events relevant to the origin of COVID-19, according to a section of the NIH report.

Another section reads, “Finally, we will rapidly provide viral sequences and isolates for use in vaccine and therapeutic development.”

The long-term goal of projects like these is to help with global preparedness in the event of a new global pandemic, the NIH said.

Daszak leaves his hotel after the World Health Organization (WHO) team completed its investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on February 10, 2021

More details about British researcher Peter Daszak’s role in facilitating high-risk coronavirus research in China were revealed in a report in April.

They outlined how his EcoHealth Alliance raised millions in federal grants.

Daszak’s group, which has bizarrely evolved from a manatee-rescuing nonprofit to a top champion of viral gain-of-function research while chasing federal funding, has long been at the center of questions about the origins of COVID -19.

The comprehensive report published in Vanity FairBased on dozens of interviews and more than 100,000 leaked internal documents, it describes how EcoHealth operated in a world of “obscure grant agreements, weak oversight, and chasing government funds for scientific advancement, in part by investigating highly escalating risks.” ‘

The report did not provide conclusive evidence as to whether COVID leaked from experiments in a Wuhan lab working closely with EcoHealth, or was transmitted from an animal to humans in a “natural spillover” event, as Daszak has long maintained.

But it does outline the extent to which Daszak – and Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose agency helped fund his research – sought to question the laboratory origin theory and downplay the potential role of high-risk research supporting EcoHealth in Wuhan.

A researcher wipes a bat’s mouth to take samples at Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi Province, west of Bangkok, Thailand

In 2014, the National Institute of Health approved a $3.7 million grant to EcoHealth entitled Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence, with the aim of creating a kind of pandemic early warning system.

The research involved collecting bat coronaviruses in China and studying them at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), as well as mixing components of SARS-like viruses from different species to create a new chimera that could directly infect human cells. .

Allowing such risky research in the Wuhan lab was “just crazy in my opinion,” Jack Nunberg, director of the Montana Biotechnology Center, told Vanity Fair.

“The reasons are lack of supervision, lack of regulation, the environment in China,” he said. “So that’s what really elevates it to the realm of, ‘No, this shouldn’t happen.’

Facing a funding shortfall as certain grants expired, EcoHealth submitted an even more ambitious research proposal to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, in 2018.

The plan, titled Project DEFUSE, involved a partnership with WIV to make bat coronaviruses more deadly, by inserting genetic features similar to those found in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Daszak has also been accused of being ruthless in his pursuit of obtaining NIH grant money from Fauci for EcoHealth’s research

In their response, DARPA officials labeled the plan risky because it failed to address significant ethical legal and social concerns, and declined to spend the $14.2 million grant.

Daszak has also been accused of being ruthless in his pursuit of obtaining NIH grant money from Fauci for EcoHealth’s research.

He invited Fauci to EcoHealth events that were described as “educational” on invitations, despite nonprofit officials calling them “cultivation events” in which they had to network with “future federal funders.”

The group would spend about $8,000 on each “cultivation” event.

“These types of events are common among many non-governmental and non-profit organizations, which rely on both public and private donors for support,” Daszak told the magazine, defending the parties.

Daszak also repeatedly praised Fauci and asked him to serve as a “panel speaker” at select EcoHealth events.

In April 2020, Daszak came under scrutiny in April 2020 as theories about the origin of COVID began to surface.

A reporter asked then-President Donald Trump during a COVID press briefing why the US government would support a $3.7 million grant to a Chinese lab.

“We will end that grant very soon,” Trump replied, prompting a follow-up question from another reporter, addressed to Fauci, about whether a lab could be responsible for COVID.

Fauci, who claimed that a “group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists” had determined that the virus was “completely consistent with a species-to-human jump.”

The next day, Daszak reportedly emailed Fauci thanking him for “standing up publicly and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a laboratory release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology’ .

Fauci reportedly thanked the scientist.