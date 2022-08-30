Outback Wrangler death investigation: Wife of NT police officer Neil Mellon takes to Facebook

NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at Darwin Police Station Thursday morning where he was arrested

The wife of a senior police officer in the Northern Territory has shared a ruthless Facebook post about her ‘best friend’ just a day after her husband was arrested.

Sandi Mellon, an NT police officer, was stunned last week when her colleagues arrived last week at the Darwin home she shares with her husband Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon and their three children.

Mr Mellon, 47, was arrested shortly after coming to work at Darwin Police Station on Thursday morning while his colleagues handcuffed the top cop at the station.

Following his arrest, Mr Mellon was charged Friday with 31 offenses, including attempted disturbance of justice, theft and unauthorized access to data.

His charges also include weapons, firearms and wildlife crimes, as well as alleged destruction of evidence related to a major crash investigation, and are believed to be related to an investigation into a helicopter crash that killed Outback Wrangler star Chris’ Willow’ Wilson early this year.

The same day Mellon was charged, his wife posted a photo of her and her “best friend” in matching t-shirts on Facebook with a scathing message.

“See this woman here, she’s my best friend – we’ve done everything together, we’ve been on a lot of (of) vacation and camping trips as a family,” Ms Mellon wrote.

“Say we were sisters, family. Bandaged at the hip for three years…’

Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to publish the rest of the message.

More than 100 people had commented on the post, and it had accumulated more than 60 comments before it was deleted.

Another photo on Ms. Mellon’s Facebook page shows the couple on a double date and underneath she wrote “best buds.”

Outback Wrangler star Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson, dies in a crash on February 28 in West Arnhem Land

Pilot, Sebastian Robinson, 28, suffered critical injuries in the crash but survived (picture is a helicopter flown by Mr Robinson during filming)

Outback Wrangler is a popular adventure television series, filmed in remote Top End locations and broadcast in more than 90 countries. Mr. Wilson (center) was one of three cast members along with Mr. Wright (right) and Jono Brown (left)

Mr Wilson, one of the stars of the National Geographic television show, was rigged 30 meters away from a helicopter to collect crocodile eggs in West Arnhem Land on February 28 when the plane crashed.

The 34-year-old father of two children was killed in the accident.

It is understood that Mr. Mellon flew to the crime scene after the crash and retrieved Mr. Wilson’s body while he was not on duty and before other emergency services arrived, the Australian reported.

The pilot, Sebastian Robinson, 28, suffered serious injuries in the crash but survived.

Outback Wrangler is a popular adventure television series, filmed in remote Top End locations and broadcast in more than 90 countries.

Mr. Wilson was one of three cast members along with host and presenter Matt Wright and Jono Brown.

Mr Wilson dangled from a noose under the Robinson R44 helicopter to collect the eggs before disaster struck.

The body of the father of two was found 40 meters from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, according to a preliminary report by the Air Transport Safety Bureau released in April.

Mr. Wilson was harnessed to the leash so he could harvest eggs from hard-to-reach crocodile nests in swampy areas while the helicopter hovered above.

Family: The 34-year-old star of National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler leaves behind his wife Danielle and the couple’s sons, Ted and Austin

The crashed helicopter and its crew were one of three eggs collected that day. It was found by one of the other crews after it failed to respond to radio calls.

Outback Wrangler host, host Matt Wright, has previously said that “his family and team were absolutely devastated by the tragic accident.”

“(They) are heartbroken at the loss of their best friend and highly respected colleague Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson,” a statement from The Fordham Company said a day after the crash.

The helicopter’s main rotor blade had struck and severed a tree trunk several times before the plane hit the ground.

“The initial assessment indicated that the engine had stopped before the helicopter hit the ground.”

Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson (pictured) died in the helicopter crash in February. His body was found 40 meters away from the main wreckage

Assistant Police Commissioner Michael White said some of Mellon’s charges are related to a major accident investigation that began in February this year.

He said police will allege that Mr Mellon’s actions have “undermined the integrity” of the NT police force and community.

“It is important to recognize that this officer’s conduct is in court and that the case is related to the damage and mistrust of his position with the police,” he told reporters on Friday.

“It is a very disappointing, shocking and frustrating event that has taken place and the well-being of all our officers is paramount.”

Mr Mellon has been suspended without pay. The police supported him and his family.

The 47-year-old joined the state police force in 1995 and was the former officer in charge of the Territory Response Group (TRG), where he is one of its longest-serving members, having served for 18 years.

He was even called upon to protect the Dalai Lama and Barack Obama when they visited Australia.

Mr Mellon currently works as Darwin’s Watch Commander and has also worked in Alice Springs and the Police Training College.

He received an Australian Police Medal in 2019 as part of the Australia Day Honors.

Pictured, the site of a crash that killed Mr Wilson while collecting crocodile eggs

Former Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said at the time that he had been involved in several tactical operations, including body retrieval and shootings.

“He has been in troubling, stressful and dangerous situations during his career, but acts courageously and goes above and beyond what is expected of members of the armed forces,” Kershaw said.

He was also awarded in 2016 for ‘outstanding professionalism, courage and exceptional operational support’ for his work in rescuing a tourist who fell from Uluru.

Mellon has been released on bail and is due to appear in court on September 22.