Outback Wrangler death investigation: Wife of NT cop Neil Mellon enjoys trip to Bali before arrest

NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon has been charged with 31 violations

Just two weeks ago, respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon lived a perfect life.

She drank beer by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side, while her senior police officer, husband Neil, earned a decent salary at home in Darwin.

But that collapsed last Friday when the mother learned that the family home she shared with Neil had been robbed by her NT Police colleagues.

Mr Mellon, an acting senior police sergeant, was handcuffed on Thursday, moments after showing up for work at Darwin Police Station.

He was later charged with 31 offenses, including attempt to distort the course of justice, theft, unauthorized access to data and alleged destruction of evidence in connection with a major accident investigation. The charges are alleged to be related to the helicopter crash that killed Outback Wrangler TV star Chris “Willow” Wilson early this year.

It is understood that police will claim that Mr Mellon flew to the crime scene after the crash and retrieved Mr Wilson’s body while he was off duty and before other emergency services arrived, the Australian reported.

The same day Ms. Mellon struggled to see her decorated husband charged with a series of misdemeanors, she revealed another blow to her personal life.

Ms. Mellon had an argument with her best friend – with whom she was only recently on vacation – and expressed her pain that their relationship had suddenly ended.

The same day Mr Mellon was charged, his wife posted a photo of her and her best friend in matching t-shirts on Facebook with a damning message. The friend had been to Bali with the group?

“See this woman here, she’s my best friend – we’ve done everything together, we’ve been on a lot of (of) vacation and camping trips as a family,” Ms Mellon wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

“Say we were sisters, family. I sat on the hip for three years” – before criticizing the helmsman. Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to publish that damning post, which is no longer online.

The closeness of that relationship before the fallout was evident in numerous social media posts, with the pair most recently enjoying a trip to Bali with a group of friends. The pair were even picked up from the island’s airport together.

Photos from the holiday showed the mother and her friends soaking up the sun in a swimming pool, while also visiting families in local villages to drop off things like food and toiletries.

The group was also seen eating and enjoying some of Bali’s famous Bintang beers.

His wife Sandi Mellon had recently enjoyed a trip to Bali with her friends. She later made a ruthless post about her best friend

Photos show a relaxed Ms. Mellon soaking up the sun by a pool in Bali, days before her husband’s arrest

The group donated food and supplies to local families in Bali. Mrs. Mellon’s vacation came just days before her husband was charged

Before their trip to Bali, the two women regularly appeared together on social media, including on social occasions.

Daily Mail Australia approached the one-time friends for comment.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mellon’s husband has been suspended from his position without pay, while he and his family have received support.

Obviously, Mr. Mellon was friends with Mr. Wilson, one of the stars of the National Geographic television show Outback Wrangler.

Mr Wilson was rigged 30 meters away from a helicopter to collect crocodile eggs in West Arnhem Land on 28 February when the plane crashed.

The 34-year-old father of two children was killed in the accident. The pilot, Sebastian Robinson, 28, suffered serious injuries in the crash but survived.

Outback Wrangler is a popular adventure television series, filmed in remote Top End locations and broadcast in more than 90 countries.

Sgt Mellon has been charged with a range of offenses including attempted disturbance of justice, theft and unauthorized access to data

Mellon’s allegation of alleged destruction of evidence in connection with a major crash investigation is alleged to be linked to the helicopter crash that killed Outback Wrangler star Chris “Willow” Wilson early this year.

Outback Wrangler star Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson, died on February 28 in a crash in West Arnhem Land

Mr. Wilson was one of three cast members along with host and presenter Matt Wright and Jono Brown.

Mr Wilson dangled from a noose under the Robinson R44 helicopter to collect the eggs from hard-to-reach crocodile nests in swampy areas before disaster struck.

The body of the father of two was found 40 meters from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, according to a preliminary report by the Air Transport Safety Bureau released in April.

The crashed helicopter and its crew were one of three eggs collected that day. It was found by one of the other crews after it failed to respond to radio calls.

Assistant Police Commissioner Michael White said some of Mellon’s charges are related to a major accident investigation that began in February this year.

He said police will allege that Mr Mellon’s actions have “undermined the integrity” of the NT police force and community.

“It is important to recognize that this officer’s conduct is in court and that the case is related to the damage and mistrust of his position with the police,” he told reporters on Friday.

Mr. Mellon joined the state police force in 1995 and was the former officer in charge of the Territory Response Group (TRG), where he is one of the longest serving members, having served 15 years

The 47-year-old joined the state police force in 1995 and was the former officer in charge of the Territory Response Group (TRG), where he is one of its longest-serving members, having served for 18 years.

He was even called upon to protect the Dalai Lama and Barack Obama when they visited Australia.

Mr Mellon worked as Darwin’s watch commander and also worked in Alice Springs and at the Police Training College.

He received an Australian Police Medal in 2019 as part of the Australia Day Honors.

Former Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said at the time that he had been involved in several tactical operations, including body retrieval and shootings.

“He has been in troubling, stressful and dangerous situations during his career, but acts courageously and goes above and beyond what is expected of members of the armed forces,” Kershaw said.

He was also awarded in 2016 for ‘outstanding professionalism, courage and exceptional operational support’ for his work in rescuing a tourist who fell from Uluru.

Mellon has been released on bail and is due to appear in court on September 22.