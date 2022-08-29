Outback Wrangler Chris Wilson death investigation takes twist as NT cop Neil Mellon is charged

<!–

One of the Northern Territory’s top agents faces a slew of charges related to an investigation into a helicopter crash that killed a TV star.

NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, was arrested Thursday morning on his arrival at work at Darwin Police Station.

The house he shares with his wife and children was also robbed.

Sgt Mellon has been charged with 31 offenses including attempted disturbance of justice, theft and unauthorized access to data.

His charges also include weapons, firearms and natural crimes, as well as destroying evidence related to a major accident investigation and obtaining benefit through deception.

Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson, the 34-year-old star of National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler, was rigged 30 meters away from a helicopter on February 28 to collect crocodile eggs in West Arnhem Land when the plane crashed

The father of two was killed in the accident.

It is understood that Sergeant Mellon flew to the scene after the crash and retrieved Mr. Wilson’s body while he was off duty and before other emergency services arrived, the Australian reported.

The pilot, Sebastian Robinson, 28, suffered serious injuries in the crash but survived.

Assistant Police Commissioner Michael White said some of Sgt Mellon’s charges are related to a major accident investigation that began in February this year.

He said police will allege that Sgt Mellon’s actions “undermined the integrity” of the NT police force and community.

“It is important to recognize that this officer’s conduct is in court and that the case is related to the damage and mistrust of his position with the police,” he told reporters on Friday.

“It is a very disappointing, shocking and frustrating event that has taken place and the well-being of all our officers is paramount.”

Sgt Mellon has been suspended without pay. The police supported him and his family.

The 47-year-old joined the state police force in 1995 and was the former officer in charge of the Territory Response Group (TRG), where he is one of its longest-serving members, having served for 18 years.

He was even called upon to protect the Dalai Lama and Barack Obama when they visited Australia.

Sgt Mellon currently works as Darwin’s Watch Commander and has also worked in Alice Springs and at the Police Training College.

He received an Australian Police Medal in 2019 as part of the Australia Day Honors.

Former Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said at the time that he had been involved in several tactical operations, including body retrieval and shootings.

“He has been in troubling, stressful and dangerous situations during his career, but acts courageously and goes above and beyond what is expected of members of the armed forces,” Kershaw said.

He was also awarded in 2016 for ‘outstanding professionalism, courage and exceptional operational support’ for his work in rescuing a tourist who fell from Uluru.

Sgt Mellon has been released on bail and is due to appear in court on September 22.