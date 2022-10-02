Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) – Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the ousted leader of the coup in Burkina Faso, left the country for Togo on Sunday, two days after he was himself overthrown in a coup, while the new junta killed civilians. urged not to loot or destroy.

Damiba’s departure was confirmed by two diplomats who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case. It was not known whether Togo was his final destination.

Earlier Sunday, religious leaders who had mediated between the factions said Damiba had tendered his resignation as long as his security and other conditions were met. A junta representative later announced on state television that their leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has been officially appointed head of state following Friday’s coup that ousted Damiba.

Their seizure of power marked Burkina Faso’s second military coup this year, raising fears that political chaos could divert attention from an Islamist insurgency whose violence has killed thousands and forced 2 million people to flee their homes. It followed unrest in Ouagadougou, the capital, with mobs on Saturday attacking the French embassy and other France-related locations, mistakenly believing they were harboring Damiba.

In addition to agreeing not to harm or prosecute him, Damiba also asked Traore and the new junta leadership to honor the commitments already made to the West African regional bloc ECOWAS. Damiba, who came to power in a coup last January, had recently reached an agreement to hold elections by 2024.

In a statement late on Sunday, ECOWAS said it would send a team of mediators to Ouagadougou on Monday, including former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou.

The ECOWAS statement, signed by the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, noted that Damiba had resigned “to avoid a violent confrontation and possible bloodshed”.

Earlier in the day, the new junta leadership had called for an end to the unrest that engulfed Ouagadouou after Friday night’s coup.

In a statement broadcast on state television, junta representative Capt. Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho urged the people to “renounce any act of violence and vandalism”, especially those against the French embassy or the French military base.

Anti-French sentiment rose sharply after the new junta claimed interim President Damiba was hiding at a French military base after his ouster. France vehemently denied the allegation, but protesters quickly crowded with torches the perimeter of the French embassy in Ouagadougou.

Saturday’s violence was condemned by the French foreign ministry, which denied any involvement in the rapidly developing events. French institutions in Ouagadougou and the country’s second largest city, Bobo-Dioulasso, were also targeted and French citizens were asked to exercise extreme caution.

“The situation in Burkina Faso is very unstable,” a French spokeswoman told the Associated Press on Sunday.

Damiba came to power in January and pledged to protect the country from jihadist violence. However, the situation only worsened as jihadists imposed blockades on cities and stepped up attacks. Last week, at least 11 soldiers were killed and 50 civilians went missing after a supply convoy was attacked by gunmen in the Sahel’s Gaskinde municipality. The group of agents led by Traore said on Friday that Damiba had failed and was removed.

For some in Burkina Faso’s military, Damiba was also seen as too sociable with former colonizer France, which has a military presence in Africa’s Sahel region to help countries fight Islamist extremists.

Some who support the new coup leader, Traore, have called on the government of Burkina Faso to seek Russian support instead. Outside the state broadcaster, Traoré supporters were seen cheering and waving Russian flags on Sunday.

In neighboring Mali, the coup leader has invited Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group to assist with security, a move that has led to convictions and accusations of human rights abuses worldwide.

Conflict analysts say Damiba was probably too optimistic about what he could achieve in the short term, but that a change at the top did not mean the security situation in the country would improve.

“The problems are too deep and the crisis is deep-seated,” said Heni Nsaibia, senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, adding that “militant groups are likely to continue to exploit” the country’s political turmoil.

___ Mednick reported from Barcelona. Associated Press writers Jeffrey Schaeffer in Paris and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

