Ousted Bachelor Nation star James McCoy Taylor arrested for DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon

Expelled Bachelor Nation star James McCoy Taylor was arrested at 1 a.m. Saturday for DWI and illegally carrying a gun in his native Texas.

The 36-year-old reality star spent the night at the Brazos County detention center and was released after paying $6K bail – according to KBTX.

A Blinn College police officer caught a drunk James urinating near his 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck in the Northgate parking lot and ordered him not to drive.

Taylor disobeyed the off-duty officer’s orders and left in his truck before College Station police pulled him over and removed his keys from the ignition.

After the country singer failed a sobriety test in the field, he was arrested and verbally abusive to the officer, calling him an “idiot” and threatening to have him fired.

In James’ truck, the officer discovered a gun in the driver’s door, as well as a “disabled” 18-year-old freshman, who was probably enrolled at nearby Texas A&M University.

Taylor claimed he took her back to her dorm, but police noted that the teen was “incapable of assessing the benefits and risks of the situation she was in.”

The outspoken MAGA Republican first found fame in 2016, competing for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on the 12th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette, but was eliminated in week seven.

At the time, James said in his Bachelorette biography that if he were stranded on a desert island, he would “bring cold beer (unlimited supply, of course).”

Taylor appeared in warm water in January 2021 promote the Save America meeting in Washington, DC, which led to the Capitol insurgency.

Mike Fleiss, creator of Bachelor Nation, tweeted on Jan. 13, 2021: “Whoever is that former cast member/idiot jerkoff who went to Trump’s treasonous rally got a message for you… You’re officially banned from #BachelorNation! ‘

The Great Again… Again singer – who calls twice-indicted President Donald Trump his “hero” – has since… confirmed that he never even attended the January 6 rally.

James is scheduled to perform at the Texas Youth Summit in The Woodlands, Texas on September 16-17, along with speakers Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz.