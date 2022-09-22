Ousmane Dembele admits he has wasted five years of his life at Barcelona due to hamstring injuries

Ousmane Dembele has admitted he ‘wasted the last five years of his life’ at Barcelona and feared he could ‘stagnate’ if he doesn’t get to the bottom of his injury problems.

The 25-year-old joined the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and initially struggled to live up to the landmark £135m fee the club paid for him after being plagued by recurring soft tissue injuries over the past five years.

Life in Spain did not get off to a smooth start for the winger after he was ruled out of the majority of the 2017/18 season with a hamstring injury within weeks of joining the club.

It would develop into a recurring problem with the French international continuing reportedly missed approximately 102 games for Barcelona since his arrival, despite having played 158 games and scored 34 goals for the club.

Dembele has since turned his form around under the guidance of new boss Xavi, scoring twice and laying on four assists in seven starts under the Spaniard this term. Last season under both Ronald Koeman and Xavi he managed 13 assists in LaLiga.

But speaks to RMC Sportsreflected Dembele on his tough times and how he ‘wasted’ a large part of his career at the Nou Camp.

‘My lifestyle in my first years at Barca? I was young like everyone else. But I managed to get out of this situation. However, it is not all that people imagined. From 2017 to 2021, I have wasted my time tremendously. I have wasted five years of my life.

‘I had to work to be able to play and perform. I wanted to be healthy, be healthy to be able to play and then be able to perform better little by little.

Dembele underwent surgery in 2020 on his hamstring and missed almost all of that season, admitting the club had told him he needed to get stronger to prevent him injuring himself in the future.

‘I had a lot of injuries in my hamstring. If you don’t work, you will stagnate. You’re going to hurt yourself if you don’t get stronger, they told me. With Koeman and Xavi it ​​got better. Since then I have had no injuries. Fingers crossed we keep working.

‘I feel good, I feel good in Barcelona, ​​I have the trust of the whole team, the whole club and I am happy. Now everyone talks about football, it’s better’.

Rumors of his departure have dominated the headlines for the last few years and it almost came true back in January when talks over a contract renewal with the Blaugrana came to a standstill and Dembele was almost forced out of the cash-strapped club.

While previously insisting he never wanted to leave Barcelona, ​​Dembele claimed it was Xavi who played a role in getting him to stay and perform at Camp Nou and was now content at the club.

‘With Xavi’s confidence I was forced to stay. I really want Barça to win the Champions League again. It’s been seven years since the club won it.’

He signed a new two-year contract back in July and accepted a 40 per cent pay cut as Barcelona try to overcome their financial difficulties, while Dembele will receive a 50 per cent cut in his transfer fee if a club pays over £43m for him .