Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen is in ‘mourning’ after her dog’s death

Amanda Owen from our Yorkshire Farm has revealed she is in ‘mourning’ following the heartbreaking death of her beloved dog.

The shepherdess, 48, took to Instagram on Friday night to share the devastating news that her border collie Kate had passed away in her sleep.

She shared a series of photos of herself with her dog, including selfies of them both on their country walks.

Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Then there’s the other kind of grief.

‘Where you go to get your loyal work mate, mate, colleague & friend from her kennel. Only to discover that she died in her sleep.

“Kate … that’s enough.”

It’s been a tough time for Amanda after it was announced this week that Our Yorkshire Farm won’t be returning to Channel 5 for another season.

The news comes after Amanda split from husband Clive in June after 22 years of marriage. The former couple played together at Our Yorkshire Farm.

Amanda will reportedly not appear in Channel 5’s planned replacement for the programme, which will instead star Clive and their eldest son Reuben, 19.

In the spin-off show, titled Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive, father and son start a digging business together.

The show, which begins December 6, charts the challenges Reuben faces during his first year in business, supported by his father Clive, best friend Tom and girlfriend Sarah.

In addition to Reuben, Amanda and Owen share eight more children: Raven, 21, Miles, 15, Edith, 13, Violet, 11, Sidney, nine, Clemmie, six, and Nancy, five.

News of the spin-off show came just a day after Channel 5 confirmed Our Yorkshire Farm would not be returning following Amanda and Clive’s split.

Actual boss Daniel Pearl told The mirror: ‘The Owens have become everyone’s favorite farming family and millions have enjoyed watching their unique way of life. It’s great that we can all now follow Reuben and Clive on their next adventure.

“We remain absolutely committed to the entire wonderful Owen family and hope to announce new projects with Amanda very soon.”

MailOnline reached out to Channel 5 representatives and Amanda Owen for comment at the time.

Amanda and Owen recently reunited for their oldest daughter Raven’s graduation and shared snaps of the occasion on social media.

The former couple posed with their children Raven and Reuben as they celebrated their oldest daughter’s graduation.

Meanwhile, back in September, Amanda admitted it had been “tough” divorcing her husband Clive, but said “life goes on” on their farm.

Appearing on Lorraine, she said she has “ups and downs” as she continues to work at the 2,000-acre Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, a hillside. co-parent their nine children and care for about 1,000 sheep.

Life goes on on the farm. There’s obviously a whole range of things to do — nine kids, a whole bunch of animals,” she said. ‘We’re just getting rid of it like before.’

When asked by deputy presenter Christine Lampard if life on the farm had continued as usual, she replied: ‘Yes. That’s the reality. It’s really hard and it’s a really hard aspect of it to get over.

“But when you do reality, it has to be just that. That means it covers the ups and downs and that can be on any level.

‘Because ultimately our priority remains to keep everything running.

‘Please, that’s it. I felt like that had to be out there so people. New projects are underway. Exciting projects are underway.’

The couple’s divorce came after they released a statement last year admitting they had a “boulder” in their marriage and asking for privacy.

Our Yorkshire Farm launched in 2018 and Amanda published a book last year titled Celebrating The Seasons With The Yorkshire Shepherdess, featuring stories and photos of their rural life alongside seasonal recipes.

In June, Amanda and Clive issued a joint statement with Clive on social media saying the couple have made “the difficult decision to part ways.”

The statement continued: “This has not been easy, but we both believe it is the right choice for our family’s future.

“While we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together with our number one priority being our children’s happiness and well-being.”

The couple added that they would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy as they “work through this difficult time.”