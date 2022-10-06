‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in an orchard in central California two days after being kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said.

“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said at a news conference Wednesday night.

Warnke has not released any information about how and when the police believe they were murdered. He said the victims were close together when they were found by a farm worker in a remote area.

The grim announcement came after authorities released surveillance videos earlier Wednesday of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and Uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday.

Authorities said they were taken by a convicted robber who attempted suicide a day after the kidnappings. Jesus Salgado, 48, was in critical condition when he was detained but has spoken to police, Warnke said.

No motive for the kidnapping has been established, he said.

“There are no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the futility of this incident,” Warnke said. “I said it before: there is a special place in hell for this man.”

Investigators, including lab technicians from the California Department of Justice, would work the crime scene through the night, Warnke said.

The four family members were taken from their businesses in Merced, a city of 86,000 residents about 200 miles southeast of San Francisco in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland.

Relatives of Salgado contacted authorities who reported that he had admitted to being involved in the kidnapping, Warnke told KFSN-TV on Tuesday. Salgado attempted suicide before police arrived at a home in nearby Atwater, and he has been hospitalized ever since.

Attempts to reach Salgado’s family were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

The video released earlier Wednesday showed the suspect walking past the property before speaking to one of the men. He is later seen leading the men, who had their hands tied behind their backs, to the back seat of Amandeep Singh’s pickup truck. The suspect then returned to the trailer that served as the office and led Jasdeep Singh, who was carrying her baby in her arms, outside and into the truck before the suspect drove off.

Relatives said nothing was stolen from the transport company, but their relatives were all wearing jewelry. Warnke had said that after the kidnappings, a debit card belonging to one of the victims was used in Atwater, about 14 kilometers north of Merced.

Warnke said the kidnapper did not demand a ransom.

Investigators were trying to determine a motive for the murders, the sheriff said.

“We wiped out an entire family and for what? We don’t know yet,” he said.

Relatives of the victims had been notified of the death, the sheriff said.

“We hope they can at least have some sort of closure now,” Warnke said, adding, “It’s not the closure we were hoping for; it’s not the closure they were hoping for.”

Family members had previously asked anyone who has called a nearby supermarket or gas station to check their surveillance cameras for footage of the suspect or the missing. They said they were concerned that the baby would not be fed because the family did not have any baby food with them at the time of the abduction.

“Please help us, come forward so my family gets home safely,” Sukhdeep Singh, a brother of the victims, said in a broken voice.

Salgado had previously been convicted of first-degree theft using a firearm in Merced County, as well as attempted false imprisonment and attempting to prevent or deter a victim or witness. He was sentenced to 11 years in state prison in that case, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He was released from prison in 2015 and released on parole three years later. He has also been convicted of possessing a controlled substance, the corrections agency said.

Investigators have found no connection between Salgado and the family indicating that they knew each other before the kidnapping.

“As of now, we think it was random,” said Deputy Alexandra Britton. “We have no evidence to prove otherwise.”

Relatives had told KXTV-TV that the Unison Trucking Inc. office, the family-owned company, had only opened about a week earlier.

“My husband is a very peaceful and calm person. We have no idea why they kidnapped them,” said Jaspreet Caur, the wife of the kidnapped uncle.

The sheriff said detectives believe the kidnapper destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.

The sheriff’s office said firefighters set fire to Amandeep Singh’s truck on Monday. Merced police officers went to Amandeep Singh’s home, where a relative tried to reach him and the couple. When they couldn’t reach their relatives, they called the Merced County Sheriff’s Office to report them missing, the office said.

Merced County Undersheriff Corey Gibson said a farmer found a phone belonging to one of the victims on a street in Dos Palos, a town 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Merced, and answered it when the family called him.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. News Researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.

